Timeline of Jay Slater's disappearance: Everything we know as remains are found 29 days after he went missing

15 July 2024, 13:18

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17
Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Human remains have been found in the area where British teen Jay Slater went missing, 29 days after his disappearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, had travelled to Tenerife for a weekend music festival with two friends when he disappeared during the early hours of June 17.

The teenager, an apprentice bricklayer, was visiting the island with two friends to attend New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival, but chose to stay behind with two men he had met that evening instead of returning to where he was staying with friends.

In the days that followed, local Guardia Civil police continued to scour Tenerife's rugged terrain, with sniffer dogs, off-road vehicles and helicopters brought in to track down the missing teenager.

Now, two weeks since calling off their search, human remains have been found in the area near where Mr Slater went missing.

Read more: ‘I couldn’t breathe’: Love Island star reveals he ‘nearly died’ after suffering allergic reaction during flight to Dubai

According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am across a mountainous area close to Tenerife's Teno Rural Park.
According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am across a mountainous area close to Tenerife's Teno Rural Park. Picture: Family Handout

Timeline of events

Sunday, 16 June - Jay Slater left the New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival rave in South Tenerife with two men he'd met that evening, telling friends he was staying at their apartment in an undisclosed location. The men had a hire car.

20:35 - Jay is seen in the final Snapchat clip before his disappearance, wearing a grey t-shirt with a green stripe.

Monday, 17 June

08:15 - Jay made his final phone call to friend Lucy Mae Law, 18, at around 8.15am on Monday.

He sounded disorientated and explained that he was "in the middle of mountains" with "nothing around". His phone was on 1% battery and he said that he needed water.

Jay's final phone pings narrow his location to a mountainous area of a national park, around 10 hours' walk from his accommodation.

08:50 - Jay's phone dies. The device's last known location is thought to be near a ravine in the Rural de Teno national park close to the PR-TF51, above the rural village of Masca in southern Tenerife.

09:04 - Police in Tenerife are alerted, and Lucy also gets in touch with the British Embassy in Tenerife.

14:00 - Jay's friends begin circulating a description of Jay, including that he was wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, trainers and a black bag at the time he disappeared.

Temperatures in the south of Tenerife peaked at around 26 degrees celsius on Monday.

According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am, with friends posting his last known location.
According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am, with friends posting his last known location. Picture: Instagram

Tuesday, June 18

02:30 - Jay's mother Debbie Duncan and step-dad Andy Watson, 63, are told of his disappearance when police officers in the UK arrive at their door. 

The force advised Jay's parents to get "yourself out there".

11:35 - Ms Duncan and Jay's brother Zak Slater arrive in Tenerife after travelling from Manchester airport.

13:00 - Posting to a Facebook group set up in an effort to locate him, Jessica Rogers, Jays sister-in-law, noted that the family have "had no updates".

13:45 - Specialist mountain rescue teams from the Guardia Civil join the search, with helicopters and sniffer dogs deployed in an effort to track down the teenager.

14:30 - Jay's mother posts an appeal to Facebook asking for anyone with information to contact her as the hunt for Jay continues.

Back in the UK, friends use the national park's live 24hour webcam in a bid to catch a glimpse of the teenager.

Read more: Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park as police launch urgent search

16:30 - The British Foreign Office confirmed they are in contact with the family.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities,” they said in a statement.

Evening - A spokesperson for the Civil Guard confirms that mountain rescue teams and helicopters have been deployed in the search.

Wednesday, June 19

12:30 - Tenerife's Civil Guard temporarily shift search efforts to the tourist areas of Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Americas, on the south of the island.

It follows reports of a sighting, which turns out to be a “false lead”.

Afternoon - The search resumes in the national park.

Thursday, June 20

05:00 - Slater’s friend, Lucy Mae Law, launches a GoFundMe page, with the money being used to pay for living costs of the family as they search for Jay.

Lucy Mae Law told MailOnline: “The whole thing is just so weird.

“It's been three days now since he was last seen and the more time goes on the more I'm sure he has been taken. At first I wasn't so sure but now I'm convinced."

'Family❤️' read the caption on Jay Slater's brother's Facebook page, as the hunt for the teen continues.
'Family❤️' read the caption on Jay Slater's brother's Facebook page, as the hunt for the teen continues. Picture: Facebook: Zak Slayter

One friend wrote on the Facebook site "I can’t take my eyes off the Masca webcam! Been staring at it for hours thinking somehow he’s just gonna dander down them steps. Stranger things have happened eh"

Another wrote: "Hoping jay is found soon, every mothers worst nightmare."

Saturday, June 29

Police launch a "massive" search for Jay Slater. It fails to result in any new information.

Sunday, June 30

Police pause their search for the missing teen, but commit to following all possible leads in a bid to find him.

Monday, July 15

Human remains are found in Tenerife by police searching for missing teenager Jay Slater.

The Spanish Civil Guard located a lifeless body in the village of Masca.

Initial investigations suggest he succumbed to an accident or a possible fall.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.

"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
The remains were found near Jay Slater's holiday rental

Live updates: Body found in Jay Slater hunt - Police recover young man's remains from village cliffside

Breaking
Human remains were found by police looking for missing Jay Slater

Human remains found 'in a very inaccessible area' by police searching for missing 19-year-old Jay Slater

Police have launched a new search for the body of Muriel McKay

'This is our last chance': Police launch new search to find Muriel McKay's body

Flight carrying hungover England fans from Euros makes emergency landing after 'undefined smell' wafts through cabin

Flight carrying hungover England fans from Euros makes emergency landing after 'undefined smell' wafts through cabin

The Prince and Princess of Wales have issued a new image

William and Kate hail 'inspirational' England team as they share photo of Charlotte and Louis watching Euros final

Married school chaplain banned from teaching over illicit relationship with ‘very vulnerable’ student

Married school chaplain banned from teaching over illicit relationship with ‘very vulnerable’ student

'Terrible shot': Trump gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks

Would-be Trump assassin tried to join school shooting club but was rejected for being a ‘comically bad’ shot

England manager Gareth Southgate leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany

They're coming home: Forlorn Gareth Southgate and England squad leave Berlin hotel after Euro's heartbreak

Thomas Matthew Crooks pictured in his high school year book from 2022

Thomas Matthew Crooks: Everything we know about the Trump gunman described as a 'bullied loner’

King Charles has sent a private letter to Donald Trump after he was shot in the ear

King Charles sends private message of support to Donald Trump after former president survives assassination attempt

Gareth Southgate after England's defeat against Spain

Gareth Southgate tipped for new honour as his future remains in the balance following Euro's heartbreak

Jay Slater's mother condemns 'vile' conspiracies in statement a month on from teen's disappearance in Tenerife

Jay Slater's mum slams 'vile' conspiracies a month on from teen's disappearance - as new search team land in Tenerife

Tributes have been paid to Shannen Doherty after her death from cancer aged 53

Tributes paid to Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty as she dies aged 53 following breast cancer battle

The victims are named as Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71 (middle and right)

Pictured: Two men, 62 and 71, whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol

Ian Cameron, 74, was discovered at his German home on Friday evening

British former head designer at Rolls-Royce, 74, found 'stabbed to death on his doorstep'

Donald Trump's fist bump image has been seen around the world in the aftermath of an attempted assassination.

Trump's behaviour in aftermath of assassination attempt has 'motivated' Republicans, former Ambassador tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man charged with double murder after bodies discovered in two suitcases in Bristol - as victims named

Man charged with double murder after bodies discovered in two suitcases in Bristol - as victims named
'I’m supposed to be dead’: Trump breaks silence following assassination bid

'I’m supposed to be dead’: Donald Trump breaks silence following assassination bid

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt 'had explosives in his car' and used firearm 'purchased by father'
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

'We're not enemies': Biden calls for unity after Trump assassination attempt as he delivers rare speech from Oval Office
Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final

Prince William and Prince George put on animated display as they watch rollercoaster Euro 2024 final against Spain
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington recalls 'tough and horrible' Strictly experience as she was left 'vomiting and crying' after rehearsals
Fans have been left in despair

Devastated England fans left holding their heads in despair after heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at Euros final
England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final

England's heartbreak as last-gasp Spanish goal seals historic Euro 2024 final defeat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate with Charlotte at Wimbledon

Princess Kate looks radiant in purple as she presents Wimbledon trophy at men's final

Princess Kate has made just her second appearance since her cancer diagnosis - as she prepares to bestow the Wimbledon men's singles trophy at the All England Club.

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon as crowd applauds for royal's second engagement since cancer shock
The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon Men's final

Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men's singles final in second public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit