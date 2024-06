Jay Slater's dad 'disappointed' only six volunteers turned up to join hunt in Tenerife as desperate search continues

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search". Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Flaminia Luck

The father of Jay Slater said he is "disappointed" that just six volunteers turned up to join the hunt for his missing teenage son in Tenerife.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Warren Slater, 58, and his son Zak, 24 arrived on the island on Saturday to speak with search teams who had searched the terrain near the village of Masca.

Just six volunteers including British TikTok mountaineer Paul Arnott and a few Spanish nationals joined the search following a plea for volunteers.

He added he was 'grateful' to those who gathered to look for his 19-year-old son - who was last seen around two weeks ago.

Dozens of troops during the search. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, the Guardia Civil appealed for volunteer associations, such as firefighters, and individual volunteers who were experts in rugged terrain to assist in a "busqueda masiva", or massive search, to take place on Saturday.

A helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs specialized in searches in large areas arrived from Madrid, and the Guardia Civil maintains that all the hypotheses remain open.

Spanish police also confirmed that two British men potentially involved were "not relevant" despite speculation.

There has been mystery around two British men who went north towards Masca from the festival with Mr Slater, but police have said in an update they are "not relevant".

The search for the missing teenager continues. Picture: Getty

The search for Slater has been going on for 12 days with fruitless results. Picture: Alamy

Mr Slater attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island - which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

On Friday, Mr Slater's friend Brad Hargreaves told ITV's This Morning he had been on a video call with him before his disappearance when he heard him go off the road.

He said: "He was on the phone walking down a road and he'd gone over a little bit - not a big drop - but a tiny little drop and he was going down, and he said 'I'll ring ya back, I'll ring ya back' because I think someone else was ringing him."

He confirmed he could see his friend's feet "sliding" down the hill and could hear he was walking on gravel.

But, Mr Hargreaves said he and his friend were both laughing at that point.

He added: "He didn't seem concerned on the phone until we knew how far away he was."

He told the programme he still had hope for Mr Slater and was "praying" for him to come home.

Read more: Jay Slater fundraiser reaches £40k as mother takes out money to fly friends to Tenerife to join desperate search

Read more: Jay Slater 'unlikely to have survived' in 'immense' mountain wilderness of Tenerife, police fear