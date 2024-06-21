Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day as Guardia Civill release search footage

Jay Slater Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day - here's what we know. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

As the hunt for British teenager Jay Slater enters its fifth day, friends, search teams and locals continue to scour the national park close to his last known location.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, had travelled to the Canary Islands for a weekend music festival with two friends when he disappeared during the early hours of Monday morning.

The teenager, an apprentice bricklayer, was visiting the island with two friends to attend New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival, but chose to stay behind with two men he had met that evening instead of returning to where he was staying with friends.

Local Guardia Civil police continue to scour Tenerife's rugged terrain, with sniffer dogs, off-road vehicles and helicopters brought in to track down the missing teenager.

His disappearance has stoked speculation as to the teens whereabouts - as well as a slew of conspiracy theories from social media sleuths.

It comes as his father told the media: “He has me run him down to the hairdressers, 200 yards away - why would he walk eight hours?

Jay's friend Lucy Mae Law, 18, the last person to speak to Jay prior to his disappearance, has said she fears "something sinister is going on".

Read more: ‘I couldn’t breathe’: Love Island star reveals he ‘nearly died’ after suffering allergic reaction during flight to Dubai

According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am across a mountainous area close to Tenerife's Teno Rural Park. Picture: Family Handout

Timeline of events

Sunday, 16 June - Jay Slater left the New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival rave in South Tenerife with two men he'd met that evening, telling friends he was staying at their apartment in an undisclosed location. The men had a hire car.

20:35 - Jay is seen in the final Snapchat clip before his disappearance, wearing a grey t-shirt with a green stripe.

Monday, 17 June

08:15 - Jay made his final phone call to friend Lucy Mae Law, 18, at around 8.15am on Monday.

He sounded disorientated and explained that he was "in the middle of mountains" with "nothing around". His phone was on 1% battery and he said that he needed water.

Jay's final phone pings narrow his location to a mountainous area of a national park, around 10 hours' walk from his accommodation.

08:50 - Jay's phone dies. The device's last known location is thought to be near a ravine in the Rural de Teno national park close to the PR-TF51, above the rural village of Masca in southern Tenerife.

09:04 - Police in Tenerife are alerted, and Lucy also gets in touch with the British Embassy in Tenerife.

14:00 - Jay's friends begin circulating a description of Jay, including that he was wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, trainers and a black bag at the time he disappeared.

Temperatures in the south of Tenerife peaked at around 26 degrees celsius on Monday.

According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am, with friends posting his last known location. Picture: Instagram

Tuesday, June 18

02:30 - Jay's mother Debbie Duncan and step-dad Andy Watson, 63, are told of his disappearance when police officers in the UK arrive at their door.

The force advised Jay's parents to get "yourself out there".

11:35 - Ms Duncan and Jay's brother Zak Slater arrive in Tenerife after travelling from Manchester airport.

13:00 - Posting to a Facebook group set up in an effort to locate him, Jessica Rogers, Jays sister-in-law, noted that the family have "had no updates".

13:45 - Specialist mountain rescue teams from the Guardia Civil join the search, with helicopters and sniffer dogs deployed in an effort to track down the teenager.

14:30 - Jay's mother posts an appeal to Facebook asking for anyone with information to contact her as the hunt for Jay continues.

Back in the UK, friends use the national park's live 24hour webcam in a bid to catch a glimpse of the teenager.

Read more: Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park as police launch urgent search

16:30 - The British Foreign Office confirmed they are in contact with the family.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities,” they said in a statement.

Evening - A spokesperson for the Civil Guard confirms that mountain rescue teams and helicopters have been deployed in the search.

Continúa el dispositivo de búsqueda del joven británico desaparecido en el barrio de Masca de Buenavista (Tenerife), en la que participan diferentes unidades de la Guardia Civil. pic.twitter.com/U196ywTvZT — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) June 20, 2024

Wednesday, June 19

12:30 - Tenerife's Civil Guard temporarily shift search efforts to the tourist areas of Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Americas, on the south of the island.

It follows reports of a sighting, which turns out to be a “false lead”.

Afternoon - The search resumes in the national park.

Thursday, June 20

05:00 - Slater’s friend, Lucy Mae Law, launches a GoFundMe page, with the money being used to pay for living costs of the family as they search for Jay.

It's authenticity has been confirmed by GoFundMe after numerous fraudulent pages were set up in the wake of Jay's disappearance.

Lucy Mae Law told MailOnline: “the whole thing is just so weird.”

“It's been three days now since he was last seen and the more time goes on the more I'm sure he has been taken. At first I wasn't so sure but now I'm convinced."

'Family❤️' read the caption on Jay Slater's brother's Facebook page, as the hunt for the teen continues. Picture: Facebook: Zak Slayter

One friend wrote on the Facebook site "I can’t take my eyes off the Masca webcam! Been staring at it for hours thinking somehow he’s just gonna dander down them steps. Stranger things have happened eh"

Another wrote: "Hoping jay is found soon, every mothers worst nightmare."