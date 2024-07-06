Jay Slater’s uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance as missing teen's dad starts new search

6 July 2024, 16:16 | Updated: 6 July 2024, 16:40

Jay Slater has been missing since mid-June
Jay Slater has been missing since mid-June. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

The family of missing Jay Slater have started new searches for the missing teenager after he disappeared on June 17.

Jay’s dad has been joined by jay’s brother Zak, 24 and uncle Glen Duncan, 41. They have spent hours combing through Tenerife scrubland searching for clues or any sign of Jay after official search efforts were called off by Spanish police.

Uncle Glen told The Sun he believes other people must have been involved.

He said: "For me, he's not up here. That's the impression I get.

"We're still holding onto hope - we have to because we don't know. 

"He's not been found so you've got to cling on.

"It's just torture every day. It's got to a point now where the sadness has gone and it's just anger."

Police hunting for Jay Slater must investigate claims that the missing teenager stole an expensive Rolex, a detective working on the case said earlier.

Friends of Jay, 19, who vanished on holiday in Tenerife nearly three weeks ago, have claimed that he was involved in the watch theft, according to investigator Mark Williams-Thomas, who is working unofficially on the case.

But local police have refused to investigate the potential lead, and British officers are not working on Jay's disappearance either.

"The Spanish police have failed to pick up all the threads and it’s time British detectives stepped in," a source told the Sun.

“Jay might have gone missing on Tenerife but many of the people he crossed paths with are British."

Jay Slater and his mum Debbie Duncan
Jay Slater and his mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: social media

Lancashire-born Jay disappeared in the early hours of June 17, having gone to an Airbnb.

A 31-year-old British man who was with Jay at the house before he vanished insisted "he left the house alive".

Ayub Qassim was with Jay just before he disappeared, after inviting the teen back to his Airbnb.

He has insisted that Jay left the holiday rental alive, adding that he "hadn't even done anything".

"The only comment I have to make is that Jay came to the house alive, and he left the house alive."

Jay Slater in a new picture with his best friend Lucy Mae Law
Jay Slater in a new picture with his best friend Lucy Mae Law. Picture: social media

Jay's best friend Lucy Mae Law broke her silence on Friday by sharing a new picture of the pair.

Posting on Instagram for the first time in weeks, Lucy posted a picture of her with Jay with a sad, crying emoji and a blue heart.

Lucy is believed to have been the last person to speak to her friend before he went missing.

She also helped to set up a GoFundMe for Jay's family, who are still in Tenerife searching for their son.

Keir Starmer has delivered a valiant first speech as Prime Minister.

‘Now we rebuild Britain’: Triumphant Keir Starmer delivers first speech as Prime Minister as he vows to deliver change

