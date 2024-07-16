Breaking News

Jay Slater's mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy' after body confirmed as that of missing teen

Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search. Picture: alamy

By Henry Moore

Jay Slater’s mum has paid tribute to her "beautiful boy" after his body was found in Tenerife yesterday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police today confirmed the human remains found on the Spanish island belonged to the missing British teenager.

In a statement, Slater’s mum, Debbie Duncan, said: "I just can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy.

“Our hearts are broken."

Fingerprints were used to identify the remains, a court official confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that the injuries present on the body were consistent with falling from a cliff.

Read more: Body found in Jay Slater search is that of missing Briton, police confirm

Read more: Body found in hunt for Jay Slater was 'very deteriorated' as Tenerife officials reveal key details

Jay from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared 29 days ago following a night out with friends on the island.

"It looks as if he fell from a height so he would most likely have been killed instantly and he wasn't there for a long time," a family spokesman said on Tuesday morning.

Adding: "The whole family is absolutely broken" but they "appreciate the remoteness" of the area.

It has been three weeks since Jay Slater vanished. Picture: Supplied

The body is believed to have been discovered with Jay's clothes and belongings.

Jay’s close friend Lucy Law, who was the last known person to speak to Jay, today shared a touching tribute to the teen.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Honestly lost for words."Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was (sic) one of a kind Jay and you'll be missed more than you know.

"I'm sure you'll 'have your dancing shoes polished and ready' waiting for us all.

"We all love you buddy. Fly high."

Police search the Tenerife wilderness for missing teen Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

The remains were found in the village of Masca, not far from the £40-a-night two-bedroom Airbnb where he was staying when he vanished - a remote cottage called Case Abuela Tina, meaning Grandma Tina's house.

The teen vanished after staying at the accommodation of two men after leaving the NRG music festival which he had attended with friends.

He is believed to have left the Airbnb early on Monday, June 17, before setting off on an 11-hour hike back to his accommodation.

Announcing the discovery, a spokesman for Spain's Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.

“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.

"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."

Lancashire Police added: "We have today been notified by the Guardia Civil that they have found the body of a man and that the indications are that this is Jay Slater.

"While at this stage no formal identification has been carried out our thoughts are very much with Jay’s family at this time, and we continue to offer them our support."

More follows...