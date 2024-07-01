Jay Slater's mum makes desperate plea to police after search for missing son called off

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"
Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search". Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Jay Slater's mum has held talks with police in Tenerife after Spanish authorities called off the search for the missing 19-year-old who vanished two weeks ago.

The investigation into his disappearance remains open.

His parents, Debbie and Warren, spoke to the authorities 24 hours after the search ended in a desperate bid to find out more information.

The Mirror reported that a source close to the family said: "The family want to be sure the police aren't giving up on Jay.

"They are in constant contact with them about the case."

The meeting, believed to have taken place over the phone, came as detectives announced they have found no evidence of a crime in relation to the disappearance and instead are treating it as a missing persons inquiry.

Jay Slater has been missing since last Monday
Jay Slater has been missing since last Monday. Picture: Alamy

The desperate plea comes as an amateur mountaineer suggested experts from Scotland should be drafted in to help in the search who disappeared near the village of Masca.

The search for the teen was called off on Sunday after the Civil Guard called for volunteers to join a “massive search” in the Masca area of the island on Saturday.

Mr Slater disappeared on June 17 at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, near Masca.

The search for him has included help from a helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs specialized in searches in large areas.

Jay attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island - which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

There has been mystery around two British men who went north towards Masca from the festival with Mr Slater. 

They were initially declared “key witnesses” but later dismissed as “not relevant”.

It comes after Jay’s parents said they were “heartbroken and devastated” after the Spanish police announced their decision to call off the search for the teenager on Sunday. 

Despite this, family friend Rachel Hargreaves has said Mr Slater's loved ones have no intention of leaving the island.

Read more: Jay Slater's family vow to carry on looking for missing teenager after police call off search in Tenerife

Read more: Police call off search in Tenerife for missing teenager Jay Slater but confirm investigation remains open

Members of a search and rescue team search near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca
Members of a search and rescue team search near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, Mr Slater's friend Brad Hargreaves told ITV's This Morning he had been on a video call with him before his disappearance when he heard him go off the road.

He said: "He was on the phone walking down a road and he'd gone over a little bit - not a big drop - but a tiny little drop and he was going down, and he said 'I'll ring ya back, I'll ring ya back' because I think someone else was ringing him."

He confirmed he could see his friend's feet "sliding" down the hill and could hear he was walking on gravel.

But, Mr Hargreaves said he and his friend were both laughing at that point. He added: "He didn't seem concerned on the phone until we knew how far away he was."

He told the programme he still had hope for Mr Slater and was "praying" for him to come home.

Read more: Jay Slater fundraiser reaches £40k as mother takes out money to fly friends to Tenerife to join desperate search

Read more: Jay Slater 'unlikely to have survived' in 'immense' mountain wilderness of Tenerife, police fear

