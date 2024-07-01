Jay Slater's mum makes desperate plea to police after search for missing son called off

By Flaminia Luck

Jay Slater's mum has held talks with police in Tenerife after Spanish authorities called off the search for the missing 19-year-old who vanished two weeks ago.

The investigation into his disappearance remains open.

His parents, Debbie and Warren, spoke to the authorities 24 hours after the search ended in a desperate bid to find out more information.

The Mirror reported that a source close to the family said: "The family want to be sure the police aren't giving up on Jay.

"They are in constant contact with them about the case."

The meeting, believed to have taken place over the phone, came as detectives announced they have found no evidence of a crime in relation to the disappearance and instead are treating it as a missing persons inquiry.

The desperate plea comes as an amateur mountaineer suggested experts from Scotland should be drafted in to help in the search who disappeared near the village of Masca.

The search for the teen was called off on Sunday after the Civil Guard called for volunteers to join a “massive search” in the Masca area of the island on Saturday.

Mr Slater disappeared on June 17 at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, near Masca.

The search for him has included help from a helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs specialized in searches in large areas.

Jay attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island - which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

There has been mystery around two British men who went north towards Masca from the festival with Mr Slater.

They were initially declared “key witnesses” but later dismissed as “not relevant”.

It comes after Jay’s parents said they were “heartbroken and devastated” after the Spanish police announced their decision to call off the search for the teenager on Sunday.

Despite this, family friend Rachel Hargreaves has said Mr Slater's loved ones have no intention of leaving the island.

On Friday, Mr Slater's friend Brad Hargreaves told ITV's This Morning he had been on a video call with him before his disappearance when he heard him go off the road.

He said: "He was on the phone walking down a road and he'd gone over a little bit - not a big drop - but a tiny little drop and he was going down, and he said 'I'll ring ya back, I'll ring ya back' because I think someone else was ringing him."

He confirmed he could see his friend's feet "sliding" down the hill and could hear he was walking on gravel.

But, Mr Hargreaves said he and his friend were both laughing at that point. He added: "He didn't seem concerned on the phone until we knew how far away he was."

He told the programme he still had hope for Mr Slater and was "praying" for him to come home.

