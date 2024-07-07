Jay Slater's mum warns of setback in search for missing son as uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance

7 July 2024, 09:08

Jay Slater's mother has warned of a setback in the search for her missing son
Jay Slater's mother has warned of a setback in the search for her missing son. Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

Jay Slater's mother has warned of a setback in the search for her missing son on Tenerife.

Debbie Duncan, who is on the Canary island looking for apprentice bricklayer Jay, 19, who went missing nearly three weeks ago, shared an update with supporters.

Several volunteer detectives are on Tenerife hunting for Jay too, and Ms Duncan said she had been contacted by more groups wanting to come out.

But she warned that anyone who wanted to help with the search would have to get permission from local authorities.

Ms Duncan said: "Hello everyone, I wanted to give you all an update on our continued efforts to find our Jay.

Read more: Jay Slater’s uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance as missing teen's dad starts new search

Read more: Jay Slater police urged to probe claims that missing teen stole £12k Rolex amid claims they 'haven't followed all leads'

Several personnel during the search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater
Several personnel during the search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

"We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support we have received and would like to thank the local hiking group for all of their help planning the routes to find our Jay.

"We have been contacted by a wonderful group of locals who have volunteered to continue the search.

"While they don’t wish to accept financial help for their search, we will be supporting them with supplies and are so grateful for their willingness to help.

"We also continue to be contacted by experienced groups offering to support our search. We are busy talking to them about what they can do to assist. But in order for us to employ their help, they need to have permission from the Spanish authorities.

Jay Slater in a picture with his best friend Lucy Mae Law
Jay Slater in a picture with his best friend Lucy Mae Law. Picture: social media

"We will be sure to keep you all updated on our progress and are so grateful for your continued support to bring our boy home. Please keep sharing and supporting our fundraiser however you can."

Friends of Jay, 19, who vanished on holiday in Tenerife nearly three weeks ago, have claimed that he was involved in the watch theft, according to investigator Mark Williams-Thomas, who is working unofficially on the case.

But local police have refused to investigate the potential lead, and British officers are not working on Jay's disappearance either.

A search team near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues. Picture date: Sunday June 23, 2024.
A search team near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues. Picture date: Sunday June 23, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"The Spanish police have failed to pick up all the threads and it’s time British detectives stepped in," a source told the Sun.

“Jay might have gone missing on Tenerife but many of the people he crossed paths with are British."

It comes after Jay's uncle Glen told the paper he believes other people must have been involved.

He said: "For me, he's not up here. That's the impression I get. We're still holding onto hope - we have to because we don't know.

