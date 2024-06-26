Police release new footage in search for missing teen Jay Slater

Police hunting for Jay Slater have released new footage. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Police hunting for missing British teen Jay Slater have released new footage.

Jay, a 19-year-old from Lancashire, has been missing on the Spanish island of Tenerife for over a week.

His disappearance has sparked a huge manhunt, with police combing the Canary island for him - but with no success so far.

Officers posted a 35-second clip documenting the search on social media.

Continuamos con el dispositivo de búsqueda del joven británico desaparecido en #Tenerife



Participan diferentes unidades de la guardia civil de la zona, a las que se han unido agentes con sus canes especializados en la búsqueda de personas de #Madrid pic.twitter.com/UbMIjJ49iO — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) June 25, 2024

"We continue with the search for the young British man missing in Tenerife," police said.

"Different Guardia Civil units from the area participate, joined by agents, with their dogs specialised in searching for people, from Madrid."

Jay's family are out on the island and have shared a grainy CCTV still that they believe could be the missing teenager. A local mayor also said residents claimed to have spotted Jay several times, including watching Euro 2024 football matches.

His mother Debbie Duncan and her son's friends flew out to Tenerife to assist in the search efforts, alongside his ex-girlfriend Jessica Ingham.

Debbie Duncan with Jay Slater. Picture: Facebook

Speaking ahead of the search on Tuesday, Ms Duncan said: “It's been a week now and it's been awful. I've barely slept and I'm at my wits' end.

“The Spanish police are doing a good job and we are getting updated from the consulate so we just put our faith in them.”

Speaking to MailOnline, she continued: “I know people in the UK have come forward as well who were at the festival and they are giving details of what they know but I'm not being told about that.

“Jay's very good friends from home have also been over and have put up posters. They are good kids and like me just want him home.”

Friends of the missing British teenager also blasted theories circulating online about his disappearance, as they told the outlet: “Imagine if he was your son or brother, think about his poor mum.”

A search team near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

Jay’s friend and ex-girlfriend Jessica, 19, said: “What really gets me is all these online detectives who have got nothing better to do than spread malicious rumours and gossip, it's not helping the situation.

“People need to remember he is a missing person, and his mother is absolutely sick with worry and she doesn't need to read all kinds of rubbish that are being written about him.”

Spanish police have faced criticism from Jay's friends over the way they have dealt with the search.

One friend, Lucy Law, who flew out with the teenager, accused them of “not doing a good enough job”.

But officers have said they are "totally focused" on tracking the 19-year-old down and will continue to prioritise that, despite facing criticism.

It comes after Lancashire Police said they had offered to help out but were rejected by Spanish police.