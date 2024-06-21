Owner of flat where missing Brit Jay Slater was staying in Tenerife spotted him 'walking fast' up dangerous ravine

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival. Picture: Manchester Evening News

By Emma Soteriou

The owner of the flat where missing Brit Jay Slater was staying in Tenerife spotted him "walking fast" up a dangerous ravine.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, had travelled to the Canary Islands for a weekend music festival with two friends when he disappeared late on Sunday evening.

He was attending the 'New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival, but chose to stay behind with a group of strangers he had met instead of returning to where he was staying with friends.

Jay made a final call to one of his friends, Lucy Mae, at around 8am on Monday before he vanished. He sounded disorientated, explaining that he was "in the middle of mountains" with "nothing around", she said.

Now, the owner of the Airbnb he stayed at with two strangers after the festival has revealed what is believed to be one of the last moments he was seen.

Continúa el dispositivo de búsqueda del joven británico desaparecido en el barrio de Masca de Buenavista (Tenerife), en la que participan diferentes unidades de la Guardia Civil. pic.twitter.com/U196ywTvZT — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) June 20, 2024

Ophelia, who owns Casa Abuela Tina, said she was "very worried" about Jay following his disappearance.

She said she saw him walk off on his own in a mountainous area near Masca.

"It’s dangerous walking around here, it’s easy to lose yourself," she told Manchester Evening News.

"He walked up the road when I saw him for the last time.

"He was alone. He was walking normally, though he was fast."

Jay Slater's last location was the Rural De Teno park. Picture: Getty

The focus area of the search for Jay reportedly moved to the ravine area in the Masca Valley on Friday - around 100 metres down below the rental property.

Previously, authorities had been searching the mountainous area of north-west Tenerife for the teenager before a false sighting saw focus shifted to tourist hotspots Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Americas in the south.

After it emerged that the report was incorrect, police were forced to move attention back to the original site.

Lancashire Constabulary confirmed on Friday that it has offered to assist in the search for Jay.

In a statement, the force said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with Jay's family at this time.

"They must be going through the most distressing ordeal not knowing what has happened to their loved one.

"We have specialist officers who are continuing to support Jay's family.

"Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.

"They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.

"Once again, our thoughts remain with Jay's family and friends at this distressing time."