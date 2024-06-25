Jay Slater’s mum ‘at wits’ end with worry’ as teenager’s friends blast online conspiracy theories amid continued search

25 June 2024, 23:51 | Updated: 25 June 2024, 23:52

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.
Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The mother of missing teenager Jay Slater has said she is at her ‘wits’ end’ with worry and has barely slept since his disappearance, as friends blasted theories circulating online about his disappearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jay's mother Debbie Duncan, 55, set out on another day of searching on Tuesday as the hunt for her missing son entered its ninth day. 

Extensive search efforts have been underway for Jay, 19, after he was last heard from by his friend Lucy on June 17. 

Ms Duncan and her son's friends flew out to Tenerife to assist in the search efforts, alongside his ex-girlfriend Jessica Ingham.

Speaking ahead of the search on Tuesday, Ms Duncan said: “It's been a week now and it's been awful. I've barely slept and I'm at my wits' end.

“The Spanish police are doing a good job and we are getting updated from the consulate so we just put our faith in them.”

Read more: Jay Slater’s Instagram account ‘mysteriously active’ amid ongoing search for missing teenager in Tenerife

Read more: Pictured: British hiker, 51, who was 'rescued' during search for missing Jay Slater as he insists he 'didn't need help'

Search efforts are continuing for Jay Slater.
Search efforts are continuing for Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the MailOnline, she continued: “I know people in the UK have come forward as well who were at the festival and they are giving details of what they know but I'm not being told about that.

“Jay's very good friends from home have also been over and have put up posters. They are good kids and like me just want him home.”

Friends of the missing British teenager also blasted theories circulating online about his disappearance, as they told the outlet: “Imagine if he was your son or brother, think about his poor mum.”

While Jay’s friend and ex-girlfriend Jessica, 19, said: “What really gets me is all these online detectives who have got nothing better to do than spread malicious rumours and gossip, it's not helping the situation.

“People need to remember he is a missing person, and his mother is absolutely sick with worry and she doesn't need to read all kinds of rubbish that are being written about him.”

Jay Slater's mum has said she's hardly slept since her son's disappearance.
Jay Slater's mum has said she's hardly slept since her son's disappearance. Picture: Social media

It comes after British man David Larkin, 51, was found by Spanish police as they continued their search for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife on Tuesday.

Officers said they rescued a "tired and disorientated" man who they discovered in mountainous terrain.

But Mr Larkin, who considers himself an "experienced" hiker, has said he did not need help.

"I can tell you now; I wasn’t tired and I wasn’t disoriented, and I didn’t need rescuing," he told the Mail.

"I think there was a lot lost in translation when they saw him and I explained to them I had water, I was wearing layers, I had my rucksack with food and I’m an experienced hiker.

"I think they want to show how good they are, but I certainly didn’t need saving.

"I feel so sorry for the boy’s family and hope he’s found soon."

Mr Larkin, who is originally from Northern Ireland, said he was actually "embarrassed" by the situation.

"I had my poles and I know what I'm doing and I knew that if it could get windy I would take shelter in a cave," he said.

"I know these trails, I've been coming here for years, so I know what I'm doing."

David Larkin
David Larkin. Picture: Social media

Police initially said in an online post: "Locals observed how said hiker entered very early into an area of ​​difficult access not suitable for travel and after several hours passed without him returning to the starting point, they alerted the agents who were at that time in the search for missing young man, Jay Slater.

"Tired and disoriented, he was located by the agents and the rescue team who helped him get out of the ravine."

Explaining what happened once authorities found him, Mr Larkin said: "The mountain rescue people took my picture and then dropped me off, and I'm very grateful but I didn't need helping and to be honest it extended my day.

"I did go in through a difficult path, and the trail isn't that well marked but I do know the way, I managed it and when they came towards me I did explain I was ok."

He said he was unable to return home until nearly 7pm after being taken to safety "the long way".

He added: "I don't want to appear ungrateful, and I thanked them for their concern but I was fine."

Jay Slater who has been missing for more than a week
Jay Slater who has been missing for more than a week. Picture: alamy

Drones, sniffers dogs and helicopters have been searching the Rural de Teno National Park and its surroundings in northern Tenerife since 19-year-old Jay Slater vanished more than a week ago.

Much of the hunt has been focused on the 2,000ft ravine. It is where his phone last pinged a nearby cell tower at 8.50am on June 17.

Apprentice bricklayer Jay, from Lancashire, headed to Masca with two British men at the end of a three-day rave he flew to Tenerife to attend.

Jay told his friend he was lost in the middle of nowhere with no water and had just one per cent battery on his phone.

When she told him to return to where he had walked from, he said he did not know where that was.

He sounded disorientated and explained that he was "in the middle of mountains" with "nothing around".

Jay's friends have hit out at Spanish police for “not doing a good enough job” in the search for him.

But officers have said they are "totally focused" on tracking the 19-year-old down and will continue to prioritise that, despite facing criticism.

It comes after Lancashire Police said they had offered to help out but were rejected.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

England drew 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

England top of group at Euro 2024 after draw in goalless clash against Slovenia

A man has been arrested after crashing into the front gates of the Prime Minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Car crashes into front gate of Rishi Sunak’s country estate Chequers as driver, 44, arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister claims he won £2,100

Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister denies winning £2,100 from bet

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of a clash with Slovenia in Euro 2024.

England fans pack out pubs and bars ahead of Euros clash with Slovenia

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass

Sir Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey has said that it 'genuinely' hasn't crossed his mind that he might be the future leader of the opposition.

Ed Davey tells LBC he doesn’t see himself as future leader of opposition as he says focus is on ‘beating Tory MPs’

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

The teenager's account was 'accessed and active', a friend of Jay reportedly said.

Jay Slater’s Instagram account ‘mysteriously active’ amid ongoing search for missing teenager in Tenerife

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for 'betting against himself' as Gambling Commission launches probe

Celine Dion's diagnosis was featured as part of Amazon Prime series I Am Celine Dion. Images Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © Amazon Content Services LLC

Céline Dion shares harrowing footage of ten minute 'crisis' seizure following Stiff Person's Syndrome diagnosis

David Larkin was found while police searched for Jay Slater.

Pictured: British hiker, 51, who was 'rescued' during search for missing Jay Slater as he insists he 'didn't need help'

Exclusive
A busy hospital with staff busy at work in an accident and emergency ward in a British hospital

'Cut-price doctor' physician associates and anaesthesia associates acting illegally in one in eight NHS trusts

Sir Keir Starmer has made it his ‘moral mission’ to reduce knife crime

Keir Starmer pledges to ban zombie knives within six months of Labour government

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to murder Holly Willoughby

Security guard accused of Holly Willoughby murder plot said he would 'make TV star let him do what he pleased'

Craig Williams said he 'committed an error of judgement, not an offence'. He was dumped by Rishi Sunak along with Laura Saunders (inset)

Candidate at centre of the General Election betting scandal breaks silence after being dropped by Tories

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland
Govia Thameslink Railway has put the bins in almost 500 men's toilets

Train firm puts sanitary bins in men’s lavatories to combat 'taboo' of incontinence

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion
Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife
Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier
Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London

Five more Met police officers accused of placing bets on the timing of the election

Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion
The Met Office has issued multiple "very high" warnings for pollen count

'Pollen bomb' to explode over UK - here's how to survive it

Dua Lipa suffered a security scare while rehearsing for her Glastonbury appearance

TikToker breaks into Dua Lipa rehearsals for Glastonbury and makes 'total prat' of themselves in security scare
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock has died at the age of 49

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock - who was behind huge 2000s hit Butterfly dies at 49

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne is reportedly unable to remember what happened due to the nature of the injury.

Princess Anne ‘unable to recall exactly what happened’ after being ‘hit by horse’ as she faces several days in hospital
Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

King Charles sends 'fondest love’ to Princess Anne who will ‘quickly bounce back’ after being hit by horse
Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after being kicked in the head by horse on country estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit