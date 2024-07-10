Jay Slater 'could be alive in a different part of Tenerife’ say police as new leads pursued as teen still missing

x. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police involved in the hunt for Jay Slater "think he could be alive in a different part of Tenerife" as at least three new leads are being pursued by police.

The British teen has been missing for four weeks, with police halting their search after just three.

Spanish police are now set to pursue at least three bombshell leads after a source on the island told The Sun the case is "very much open" with "all scenarios being kept in mind".

Police announced on Tuesday there are still "several lines of inquiry" active in the hunt to find him.

Several personnel during the search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

The 19-year-old has been missing since June 17 after attending a music festival in Tenerife.

A source close to the Spanish civil guard previously said they are "not giving up hope" of finding Jay, who is “missing feared dead”.

Asked about whether the status of the investigation, a spokesperson for the Civil Guard said: “The investigation is ongoing and several lines of inquiry are being pursued.”

The missing teen's family are frustrated about the lack of progress in the search for Jay, including his father, who has called for Interpol and British police to get involved.

Jay, 19, has been missing since June 17 after attending a music festival in Tenerife. Picture: Social media

It comes after it emerged that Jay may have lost the key to his apartment on the night he vanished, according to one of the last people to see him alive.

After being separated from his pals at a rave, the teen spent the night at a secluded Airbnb with two men an 11-hour walk from where he was staying.

The morning after, Jay reportedly left the Airbnb - planning to catch a bus back to his accommodation.

He was last seen leaving the Airbnb, which had been rented out by convicted drug dealer Ayub Qassim.

Now, a new theory suggests the missing Brit had lost the key to his room, leading him to look for a new place to stay.

According to The Sun, new messages from Ayub show Jay had complained about his missing keys on the night before his disappearance.

Slater’s family has previously dismissed claims the keys played a role in his disappearance.

