Jay Slater’s best friend reveals he heard missing teenager ‘slipping on rocks’ in final phone call

Jay Slater's best friend has spoken about their final call together. Picture: Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

Jay Slater’s best friend has said that he could hear the missing teenager slipping on some rocks during a final video call.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jay, a 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire, has been missing on the Spanish island for over ten days.

The missing teenager phoned his friend Brad - who he had been on holiday with in Tenerife - after getting lost on the morning of June 17.

Jay had set off to Tenerife with his friends Brad and Lucy for the three-day NRG festival.

On Sunday, he went to a rave that finished in the early hours of Monday. After it ended he headed to a farmhouse in the village of Masca with two men he had met that night and has not been seen since.

He last shared a post on Snapchat at 7:30am from their Airbnb showing a photo of a hand holding a cigarette.

Shortly after, he tried to make his own way back to his accommodation which was an 11 hour walk away.

Jay was last heard from at around 8:50am in a desperate call to his friend Lucy.

He said he was lost in the “middle of nowhere” and needed water, adding that he had one per cent battery on his phone and had cut his leg on a cactus.

It is unclear if Jay’s friend Brad heard from him on the same call to his friend Lucy or whether it was separate, but his best friend has since opened up about their last conversation.

Brad said that Jay wasn’t initially concerned about making the journey back to their accommodation.

Debbie Duncan with Jay Slater. Picture: Facebook

Discussing the final call, Brad told This Morning that he heard Jay’s feet slip on some rocks - suggesting he had gone off-road.

“That's how I knew he went off the road because, you know when you walk on gravel, or whatever it is, you can... you know what I mean, stones."

But Brad said that he wasn’t worried at that point, as Jay had reassured him he was ok.

Brad did tell him, however, to put his location on.

“We were both, like, laughing about it,” Brad continued. He said: 'look where I am'."

He said that Jay was then cut off as he had another call waiting but promised to phone back.

Read more: Police hunting for Jay Slater call in volunteers to help with 'massive search' for missing teen on Saturday

Read more: Ghoulish Jay Slater tourists take jeep trips to house where teen vanished as mother calls in TikTok sleuths to help

It comes as the police looking for Jay have urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search" for the missing teenager on Saturday.

Several people, including a number of so-called TikTok detectives, have already flown out to Tenerife to look for him.

Police said the large search would take place around Masca from the morning of Saturday.

Officers said in a statement: "The Guardia Civil prepares and coordinates a large search to find the young British man missing in the village of Masca.

"The collaboration of all those Volunteer Associations is requested: Civil Protection, Firefighters, etc., and even private volunteers who are experts in the abrupt search terrain.

"The massive search will be carried out on Saturday, 29 June from 9am."

"Bearing in mind that this is an abrupt, rocky area, full of unevenness and with a multitude of ravines, paths and roads, the collaboration of all those Associations of Volunteers who can help in this raid that is intended to be carried out in a directed and coordinated manner is requested".

Members of a search and rescue team search near the last known location of Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

Jay went to the farmhouse, according to the owner, before walking off into the surrounding Teno mountains.

And dozens of visitors have gone there since, getting jeep rides to the site.

One woman from Birmingham has visited the farmhouse twice and said it gives her "chills".

She told the Times: "I asked to drive this route because I just wanted to see it one more time. I want to get some answers."

Jay told his friend he was lost in the middle of nowhere with no water and had just one per cent battery on his phone.

When she told him to return to where he had walked from, he said he did not know where that was.

He sounded disorientated and explained that he was "in the middle of mountains" with "nothing around".

Some locals claim to have seen him since, including a supposed sighting of him watching the Euros, but this has not been confirmed.

Members of a search and rescue team search near the last known location of Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Jay's mother Debbie Duncan has asked TikTok investigator Paul Arnott for help with the search for her missing son.

Mr Arnott is working on Tenerife, alongside other social media sleuths such as Callum Rahim.

A fundraiser to help bring him home has met with a large response, reaching £40,000.

Ms Duncan, who has flown out to the Spanish island, said on Thursday that she was with withdrawing some of the cash.

She said the withdrawn money would go on support for the rescuers, food and accommodation - as well as flying out the "loved ones" of the "wonderful people" who had come out to Tenerife to be with her.

A search team near the last known location of Jay Slater, near to the village of Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

Ms Duncan said: "First, I would like to thank everyone for your support, kind messages, and good wishes.

"It’s difficult to wrap our heads around what is happening right now, but we are not losing hope that we will find Jay and return home together."

She added: "We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held. I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay.

"Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses.

"I'm surrounded by wonderful people who are by my side, but far from their loved ones, so we'll also be using part of these funds to fly them to Tenerife so we can support each other during these dark times.

"Thank you again for all your donations and support, this means the world to us."

Jay Slater has been missing since last Monday. Picture: Alamy

Spanish authorities continue to search for Jay nearly two weeks after he was last seen.

But police are said to fear that they may never find Jay in the "immense" mountains of the area north of the Masca gorge, ten days on from when he vanished.

A source told the Sun: "No-one at the moment is talking about the search being brought to an end, even though it’s very unlikely Jay has survived if he got lost in the mountains in the way we were told he did.

"There will be a point when the operation that’s taking place at the moment has to at least be scaled back but right now the search teams appear to have decided they want to give themselves more time."