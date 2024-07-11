Jay Slater 'still in Tenerife ravine' says TikTok sleuth who claims there is 'no way' search was done properly

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A TikTok sleuth who joined the hunt for missing teen Jay Slater believes the 19-year-old remains trapped in a Tenerife ravine.

The British expat known as ChristopherTenerife on social media claimed there is “no way” authorities properly combed through the ravine near where Jay vanished.

Slater has been missing for four weeks, with police halting their search after just three.

In a video posted to TikTok, the online sleuth shared clips of the vast wilderness Jay is believed to have ventured into and said: "I don't buy into the conspiracy theories, I don't buy into someone took Jay.

“When you come and stand on this terrain, if that lad was heading for the coast I honestly think he's had a bit of misfortune.

"He's had a fall, he's had an accident or he's dehydrated and passed out. I feel he's in this ravine, in this area of Tenerife . . . missing I honestly believe that.”

It has been four weeks since Jay Slater vanished. Picture: Supplied

This comes after a mountaineer enlisted to aid in the search for missing teen Jay Slater revealed three major issues slowing the hunt down.

Shane Yerrell, the mayor of Waltham Abbey in Essex, joined Jay’s desperate family as they searched the Tenerife mountains where he vanished.

This week, Yerrell flew out in a bid to help Jay’s family continue their hunt but has warned of three major issues hampering their search effort.

He told the Mirror: "It's really not easy. I struggled on the mountain and so did his family, but it didn't bother them because their priority is powering through to find Jay.

"The altitude and the heat makes it really difficult and the mountain is massive.

"You go over one edge and then there's another bit. It's unbelievable out there. It would take weeks or months to cover."

Jay’s dad, Warren Slater, echoed these sentiments, as he warned it would take an “army 10 years” to search the region where his son vanished.

Essex-based climbing expert Yerrell added: "They're just living on hope. It's awful - they've got no answers. They don't know whether Jay is alive or dead.

"They are doing everything to find him. They're not just out for an hour, they're out all day 9.30am until 6pm.

"I feel for all of them, his dad in particular. I'm a parent and my child is only a few years younger than Jay. The whole thing is heartbreaking not having any answers."