Police call off search in Tenerife for missing teenager Jay Slater but confirm investigation remains open

30 June 2024, 10:24 | Updated: 30 June 2024, 10:50

The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended
The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Authorities in Tenerife are ending a search for missing teenager Jay Slater - but say the investigation into his disappearance will continue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been almost two weeks since the 19-year-old from Lancashire was last seen.

The Civil Guard had called for volunteers to join a "massive search" in the Masca area of the island on Saturday.

However, the force has now confirmed it has ended - but that they are keeping the investigation open.

The search for the missing Brit has now ended
The 19-year-old from Lancashire hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks. Picture: Getty

Jay Slater disappeared on June 17 at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, near Masca.

The search for him has included help from a helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs specialized in searches in large areas.

He attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island - which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

Read more: Jay Slater's dad 'disappointed' only six volunteers turned up to join hunt in Tenerife as desperate search continues

On Friday, the Guardia Civil appealed for volunteer associations, such as firefighters, and individual volunteers who were experts in rugged terrain to assist in a "busqueda masiva", or massive search, to take place on Saturday.

A helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs specialized in searches in large areas arrived from Madrid, and the Guardia Civil maintains that all the hypotheses remain open.

Spanish police also confirmed that two British men potentially involved were "not relevant" despite speculation.

There has been mystery around two British men who went north towards Masca from the festival with Mr Slater, but police have said in an update they are "not relevant".

The search for Slater has been going on for 12 days with fruitless results in spite of help from a helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs
The search for Slater has been going on for 12 days with fruitless results in spite of help from a helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs. Picture: Alamy

Mr Slater attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island - which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

On Friday, Mr Slater's friend Brad Hargreaves told ITV's This Morning he had been on a video call with him before his disappearance when he heard him go off the road.

He said: "He was on the phone walking down a road and he'd gone over a little bit - not a big drop - but a tiny little drop and he was going down, and he said 'I'll ring ya back, I'll ring ya back' because I think someone else was ringing him."

He confirmed he could see his friend's feet "sliding" down the hill and could hear he was walking on gravel.

But, Mr Hargreaves said he and his friend were both laughing at that point. He added: "He didn't seem concerned on the phone until we knew how far away he was."

He told the programme he still had hope for Mr Slater and was "praying" for him to come home.

Read more: Jay Slater fundraiser reaches £40k as mother takes out money to fly friends to Tenerife to join desperate search

Read more: Jay Slater 'unlikely to have survived' in 'immense' mountain wilderness of Tenerife, police fear

