Jay Slater's best friend breaks silence as she shares new picture of missing teen

Jay Slater in a new picture with his best friend Lucy Mae Law. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Jay Slater's best friend Lucy Mae Law has broken her silence by sharing a new picture of the pair.

Jay, 19, went missing on June 17 in Tenerife, where he went for a three-day musical festival with his friends.

Posting on Instagram for the first time in weeks, Lucy posted a picture of her with Jay with a sad, crying emoji and a blue heart.

Lucy is believed to have been the last person to speak to her friend before he went missing.

She also helped to set up a GoFundMe for Jay's family, who are still in Tenerife searching for their son.

It comes after a 31-year-old British man who was with Jay at an Airbnb before he vanished insisted "he left the house alive".

Jay and Lucy in new picture. Picture: social media

Ayub Qassim was with Jay just before he disappeared, after inviting the teen back to his Airbnb.

He has insisted that Jay left the holiday rental alive, adding that he "hadn't even done anything".

"The only comment I have to make is that Jay came to the house alive, and he left the house alive," he told MailOnline.

"I let the geezer stay at mine because he had nowhere else to go, his friends had all left him."I know Jay, through friends, I'm not going to bring someone back to mine if I don't know them.

"I'm doing the geezer a favour and now my face is all over the news. It's a bit mental. I haven't even done anything."

The 31-year-old is understood to have returned to his family home in London.

Jay Slater and his mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: social media

He said he did not have an argument with Jay and had even given him a blanket to sleep in.

He continued: "If I'd fallen out with him would he even come to mine?

"There were no problems. You've seen the last images of him with his red blanket around him. I don't know if he had beef elsewhere because I don't know him that well, I only know him through friends."

It comes after Jay's father, Warren Slater, revealed he is "baffled" by the disappearance."Why did two grown men take a young boy to a valley to a bed and breakfast?" he told the Sun.

He said: "You just don't disappear. It's just ridiculous that somebody can just disappear.

"He's a young boy, he's fit. He's fitter than us all put together. He's played football all his life, he's fit as a flea. You just don't disappear. I don't know... it's just a mystery... it's baffling."