Jay Slater's heartbroken mum slams claims her son was involved with a drug cartel in Tenerife

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie. Picture: social media

By Henry Moore

Jay Slater’s mum has slammed claims her son was involved in drug trafficking and rejected the idea he stole a £12,000 Rolex watch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British teen vanished on June 17 after attending a Tenerife music festival. His body was later found near an Airbnb where he was staying four weeks after a massive search began.

Now his mum has hit out at vicious internet trolls claiming he had been involved in criminal activity.

Debbie, 56, told The Sun: "He would never have been involved in anything like that.

"He had only been in Tenerife three days – and was at a festival with friends which had wristbands, security and an itinerary.

Read more: Jay Slater's mum targeted by cruel online trolls after being sent horrific picture of son being tortured

"I’ve no idea where these drug stories have come from and the stuff about him stealing a watch is nonsense.”

The cruel online trolls have sent Duncan a torrent of abuse as she grieves for her son - including twisted images of the teenager mocked-up by trolls.

The online hate first began after the teen's disappearance, with a Go Fund Me set up in a bit to track down the teen hitting £70k following his disappearance - with a second later created to cover funeral costs.

Screengrab taken from PA Video of the coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Lancashire. Picture: Alamy

After repatriating his body, Jay's funeral took place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel, Lancashire, on Saturday August 10, 2024.

According to his mother, the image had a chain around his neck and a sizable gash under his eye.

The teen's body was found in a remote ravine following a four-week hunt after disappearing after a night out as he attempted to return from the remote village of Masca.

His death was described as 'almost instantaneous' and came following a fall from height in the remote national park.

The result of the preliminary autopsy points to the cause of death being a fall or plunge from height due to the broken bones he suffered."

This comes as a source tells the Mail Online that Jay's loved ones have found some "very small comfort" from the likelihood that Jay's death had been instantaneous.

Following the formal identification of his body, his mum Debbie Duncan released the following statement: "I just can't believe it – we're here with the embassy staff waiting for an update and now it's come – the worst news.

"I just can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken."