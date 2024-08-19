Jay Slater's heartbroken mum slams claims her son was involved with a drug cartel in Tenerife

19 August 2024, 22:16

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie
Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie. Picture: social media

By Henry Moore

Jay Slater’s mum has slammed claims her son was involved in drug trafficking and rejected the idea he stole a £12,000 Rolex watch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British teen vanished on June 17 after attending a Tenerife music festival. His body was later found near an Airbnb where he was staying four weeks after a massive search began.

Now his mum has hit out at vicious internet trolls claiming he had been involved in criminal activity.

Debbie, 56, told The Sun: "He would never have been involved in anything like that.

"He had only been in Tenerife three days – and was at a festival with friends which had wristbands, security and an itinerary.

Read more: Jay Slater's mum targeted by cruel online trolls after being sent horrific picture of son being tortured

"I’ve no idea where these drug stories have come from and the stuff about him stealing a watch is nonsense.”

The cruel online trolls have sent Duncan a torrent of abuse as she grieves for her son - including twisted images of the teenager mocked-up by trolls.

The online hate first began after the teen's disappearance, with a Go Fund Me set up in a bit to track down the teen hitting £70k following his disappearance - with a second later created to cover funeral costs.

Screengrab taken from PA Video of the coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Lancashire.
Screengrab taken from PA Video of the coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Lancashire. Picture: Alamy

After repatriating his body, Jay's funeral took place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel, Lancashire, on Saturday August 10, 2024.

According to his mother, the image had a chain around his neck and a sizable gash under his eye.

The teen's body was found in a remote ravine following a four-week hunt after disappearing after a night out as he attempted to return from the remote village of Masca.

His death was described as 'almost instantaneous' and came following a fall from height in the remote national park.

The result of the preliminary autopsy points to the cause of death being a fall or plunge from height due to the broken bones he suffered."

This comes as a source tells the Mail Online that Jay's loved ones have found some "very small comfort" from the likelihood that Jay's death had been instantaneous.

Following the formal identification of his body, his mum Debbie Duncan released the following statement: "I just can't believe it – we're here with the embassy staff waiting for an update and now it's come – the worst news.

"I just can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The daughter of tech tycoon Mike Lynch is believed to be among the missing

British tech tycoon and daughter, 18, among those missing as superyacht sinks off coast of Sicily

Former NFL football player Gosder Cherilus stands during his arraignment on charges including disorderly conduct in East Boston Municipal Court, in Boston

Former NFL player accused of urinating on passenger on Boston to Dublin flight

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Precision Components Group

Trump visits battleground states as he adjusts to Harris as new rival

Election 2024 DNC

Thousands of Gaza protesters descend on Chicago for Democratic convention

Former US politician George Santos arrives at court

Ex-US politician George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud and identity theft

Mike Lynch, former chief executive officer of Autonomy Corp departs the Rolls Building

Co-defendant of missing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch 'dies in hospital' after being hit by car

Protesters block the busy Nairobi to Mombasa highway in the Mlolongo area, Nairobi, Kenya, in July

Kenya to reintroduce some tax proposals that sparked deadly protests

Anthony Blinken arrives in Israel

US calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire deal as Anthony Blinken visits Israel

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

Ukraine ‘hits third Russian bridge’ as assault on Kursk region continues

A health worker walks past a mpox treatment centre in Munigi, eastern Congo

Congo set to receive first mpox vaccines to address new global emergency

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, in Tel Aviv on Monday, August 19

Blinken says Israel agrees to US-backed proposal for ceasefire

Maecee Marie Lathers claimed she was a time-traveller when confronted by police

Model high on 'pink cocaine' told police she was a time-traveller after car crash killed two

Villagers wade through flood area caused by heavy monsoon rains near Sohbat Pur, an area of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province

Heavy rains hit Pakistan’s south as monsoon death toll rises to 209

The daughter of tech tycoon Mike Lynch is believed to be among the missing

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's daughter, 18, among missing as search continues after superyacht sinks off coast of Sicily

A woman named Alla hugs her son Ivan while sitting in a evacuation train in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Civilians flee Pokrovsk as Russia’s army bears down on key Ukrainian city

Harvey Weinstein appearing in Manhattan Criminal Court in May

Harvey Weinstein to remain locked up in New York while awaiting rape retrial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Katie Price arrives at court

Katie Price misses yet another court date as she faces paying back £40k in TikTok earnings

Debris from an unoccupied beach house that collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean from winds and waves caused by Hurricane Ernesto

Storm Ernesto gains strength as a hurricane over open Atlantic

Forensic officers near a property in Barnard Road in Gorton, Manchester

Woman killed in triple stabbing in Manchester named as tributes pour in

Molly-Mae has been prioritising her daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague prioritising Bambi over her feelings about ex-fiancé Tommy Fury amid 'cheating scandal'
Venezuela's Daniela Greluis Larreal Chirinos has been found dead in Las Vegas

Five time Olympic cyclist found dead in Las Vegas apartment after 'choking to death' on food
The street after a bomb explosion in Tel Aviv, Israel

Palestinian militant groups claim bombing in Tel Aviv

Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift meets victims and families of Southport attack before Wembley Stadium shows

Phil Donahue (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

US daytime talk show pioneer Phil Donahue dies aged 88

Marjolein Robertson

Three men faint and nine 'walk out' of Edinburgh Fringe show after it 'triggers audience'

Central Bank leaders will meet in Jackson Hole as the US economy bounces back.

US Economy's Astounding Two-Week Recovery: All Eyes on Jackson Hole for Central Bank Insights

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'
The King is to axe the Duke of York's security team

King axes disgraced Duke's security team as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge mansion
Harry and Meghan on their Colombia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle guarded by ‘immense’ security detail as they visit school on second day of Colombia tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit