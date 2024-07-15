Jay Slater's mum slams 'vile' conspiracies a month on from teen's disappearance - as new search team land in Tenerife

Jay Slater's mother condemns 'vile' conspiracies in statement a month on from teen's disappearance in Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The mother of missing British teenager Jay Slater has condemned "vile" conspiracy theories which have been circulated online, as a fresh team of volunteers continue the search.

Debbie Duncan has condemned comments that are "filling social media" following the teen's disappearance, acknowledging the family is "aware" of the theories which have emerged online.

Jay went missing nearly four weeks ago after travelling to the holiday island of Tenerife with friends to attend a music festival.

In a statement issued on Sunday via the British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global, she labelled the theories floated by online detectives "awful".

It comes as a TikTok sleuth who joined the hunt for missing teen Jay Slater said he believes the 19-year-old remains trapped in a Tenerife ravine.

It also follows the news that an ex-police officer aiding in the search for the teenager has claimed he has uncovered a crucial new clue in the hunt for the missing teen.

Police have now paused the search for the missing teen after he disappeared on 17 June after attempting to walk back from a northern area of the island to his holiday accommodation in the south - a journey which usually takes around 11 hours.

In the statement, Ms Duncan said: “As we approach four weeks of our beautiful Jay’s disappearance, we cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family.

“Jay is a typical young man who loves life with a bright future ahead of him. This month will mark the end of his three year apprenticeship with the world at his feet.

"He is loved by everyone and has a close bond with his family and many many friends.“

"We would also like to say that we are aware of the awful comments and conspiracy theories that are filling social media.

Debbie Duncan has condemned comments that are "filling social media" following the teen's disappearance after he was last seen leaving an Airbnb on the island. Picture: Alamy

"These theories are hindering the people trying to help us in their investigations here in Tenerife and are vile to see as a family.

She added: "He is a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. He is such a popular boy this and is very distressing for us all to read.”

The missing teen's family are frustrated about the lack of progress in the search for Jay, including his father, who has called for Interpol and British police to get involved.

Volunteer search groups continue to trawl the rugged terrain for any trace of the teen, as Dutch non-profit, Signi Zoekhonden, sent a search team of five people and four dogs to the island.

It added that a sixth person was due to join the search on Monday.