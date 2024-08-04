Jay Stater's body returned to Britain two months after 19-year-old died in Tenerife sparking mass search

Jay Slater's body has been returned to the UK ahead of his funeral - which his family has said will be a "celebration". Picture: social media/alamy

By Chay Quinn

Jay Slater's body has been returned to the UK ahead of his funeral - which his family has said will be a "celebration".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Well-wishers who attend his funeral on August 10 have been asked to wear something blue in his memory.

Mr Slater's loved ones have also asked that, instead of flowers, people could donate to LBT Global, an overseas crisis support charity which helped his family through their heartache.

The body of the 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, who died on June 17, was returned to the UK last week and a post-mortem examination found he died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.

His death would have been instantaneous.

The "celebration of life service" is to take place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel prior to interment.

Floral tributes will come from the family but "if anyone would like to bring a single rose to place with Jay, they are more than welcome", his relatives said in a statement issued through LBT Global.

Mr Slater's loved ones have also asked that, instead of flowers, people could donate to LBT Global, an overseas crisis support charity which helped his family through their heartache. Picture: handout

Mr Slater, an apprentice bricklayer, was also remembered in a tribute from his family which outlined the major events and passions of his life.

They stated: "A loving son of Debbie and Warren, a cherished brother of Zak and brother-in-law of Jessica, a treasured grandson of Dawn, June and the late Dougie, a much-loved nephew of Glen and Katie, a dear cousin of Maddie and Tillie and a loyal friend to many. Jay will be very sadly missed by all those who knew him."

The family said: "After Jay left Rhyddings High School he went on to become an apprentice bricklayer with the PH Build group, a job he greatly enjoyed.

"At the young age of five Jay started playing football for Huncoat United FC until the age of 17 and also did a few seasons with the Sunday team at St Joesph's too.

"He also loved spending time chilling out with his friends.

"Jay's love of music and dance started at a very young age. He loved attending music festivals and events across the country and also loved to socialise and meet new people."

Mr Slater attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after a night out but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled "not relevant" to the case.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Mr Slater could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.