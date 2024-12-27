'Relentless' Jay-Z slammed by judge in child rape case as she rules against him as bombshell legal case rumbles on

Jay-Z pictured with his wife Beyonce. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The judge in Jay-Z's child rape case accused him of "relentless" attacks on the woman he is accused of assaulting as she ruled against him in a preliminary hearing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The judge said that the Alabama woman who claimed she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs when she was 13 could proceed anonymously in her lawsuit against them.

In her written order, Judge Analisa Torres also chastised the lawyer representing Jay-Z for what she described as his combative motions and "inflammatory language" against the plaintiff's lawyer, calling them inappropriate.

The Manhattan judge said the woman can proceed anonymously at this stage of the litigation, but she may be required to reveal her identity at a later date, if the case proceeds.

That would allow defence lawyers to collect facts necessary to prepare for trial, while the judge also cited "substantial interest" from the public.

Read more: Jay-Z breaks silence after being accused of raping girl, 13, with Diddy in bombshell legal claim

Jay Z and Combs in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Combs is in jail in New York awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He also faces a wave of sexual assault lawsuits, many of which were filed by the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, a Texas attorney who says his firm represents more than 150 people, both men and women, who allege sexual abuse and exploitation by Combs.

The lawsuits allege many individuals were abused at parties in New York, California and Florida after receiving drug-laced drinks.

Combs' lawyers have dismissed Mr Buzbee's lawsuits as "shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

Jay-Z has said in a statement that Mr Buzbee is trying to blackmail him to settle the Alabama woman's allegations.

Mr Buzbee said in an email that his firm does not comment on court rulings.

In her lawsuit, the woman who says she was raped at 13 identifies herself as "Jane Doe".

Jay-Z and Sean Combs in 2022. Picture: Getty

She said she was living in Rochester in 2000 when she made her way to New York City and befriended a limousine driver who drove her to an after-party for the MTV Music Awards, where she says she was eventually attacked by Jay-Z and Combs.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Jay-Z, asked the judge to dismiss the entertainer from the woman's lawsuit and he requested a hearing on the case for the day after he made his requests in writing on December 18.

Citing an interview the plaintiff did on NBC-TV, Mr Spiro wrote that the broadcast revealed "glaring inconsistencies and outright impossibilities" in the plaintiff's story.

The woman has admitted inconsistencies in her story.

Jay-Z says lawsuit accusing him of rape is a blackmail attempt

Ms Torres wrote in her order on Thursday that Mr Spiro, who has been on the case less than three weeks, has submitted a "litany of letters and motions attempting to impugn the character of Plaintiff's lawyer, many of them expounding on the purported 'urgency' of this case."

Referring to Jay-Z by his legal last name, the judge added: "Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client. The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it."