Exclusive

Treasury Sec 'doesn't know' what JD Vance meant by joke UK could be 'first Islamist country to have nuclear weapons'

Watch Again: Tom Swarbrick is joined by Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray | 16/07/24

By Danielle de Wolfe

Treasury secretary James Murray has said he "doesn't know" what Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate meant when he joked that the UK was becoming an "Islamist country".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking with Tom Swarbrick about the recent comments made by Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance, the Labour minister insisted "I don't know what he meant by that".

JD Vance said at a conference for conservatives last week that the UK could become "the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon" after Labour's victory in the General Election.

Pushed on Mr Vance's comments earlier this week, Tom asked: "Palpably non-sensical isn't it?"

To which Mr Murray replied: "I don't know what he meant by that. Obviously who the US elect is a matter for people in America"

Exchequer Secretary James Murray on J.D Vance

Noting the government would "work with the US whoever is in charge", the MP added that he was "incredibly proud of our diversity in this country...individual comments aside."

"The relationship between the UK and the US is one that's really important for our national security and economic growth."

The 39-year-old Ohio senator's comments appeared to insinuate that the UK had become an Islamic staet.

He told the National Conservatism conference on Thursday: "I have to beat up on the UK - just one additional thing. I was talking with a friend recently.

“What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon?



And we were like, maybe it's Iran, you know, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts.



And then we sort of finally decided maybe it's actually the UK.”



Senator @JDVance1 at NatCon 4: pic.twitter.com/sDxqqrhpvR — American Moment (@AmMomentOrg) July 11, 2024

"And we were talking about, you know, one of the big dangers in the world, of course, is nuclear proliferation, though, of course, the Biden administration doesn't care about it.

"And I was talking about, you know, what is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon and we were like, maybe it's Iran, you know, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts and then we sort of finally decided maybe it's actually the UK, since Labour just took over."

Despite the apparent dig at Labour, Vance is said to be on good terms with Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

The pair met in May when Lammy was still in opposition, and he later referred to the senator as a "friend".

JD Vance and David Lammy appearing in a panel discussion in February. Picture: Alamy

Vance is known as a MAGA insider, despite previously being critical of Trump. He is known for his 'America first' stance on international affairs.

Trump announced the news on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday ahead of the start of the Republican national convention.

He said: "J.D. has had a very successful business career in technology and finance, and now, during the campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond."