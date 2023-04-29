Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling announces he's leaving Soccer Saturday after nearly 30 years

29 April 2023, 15:56 | Updated: 29 April 2023, 16:13

Jeff Stelling made the sudden announcement during today's Soccer Saturday
Jeff Stelling made the sudden announcement during today's Soccer Saturday. Picture: Sky Sports

By Adam Solomons

Jeff Stelling will be leaving Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after helping launch the Sky Sports show more than 25 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The long-serving football presenter, 68, first joined the broadcaster in 1994, hosting its precursor show Sports Saturday.

From the 1998/1999 season the weekly programme became football-only and was renamed Soccer Saturday.

Stelling had announced plans to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season, but stayed on an extra year.

He has said the episode on May 28 will be his last.

Fellow Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves is currently the favourite to succeed Stelling, with Eilidh Barbour and Hayley McQueen just behind, according to the bookies.

Stelling started on Sky Sports in 1994 back when its flagship Saturday show was named Sports Saturday
Stelling started on Sky Sports in 1994 back when its flagship Saturday show was named Sports Saturday. Picture: Sky Sports

Stelling announced during today's show: "It is Groundhog Day, yes it is. That time of year when I announce that I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday.

"But this time it is true.

"Thirty fantastic years on Sky, you lot out there you supported me marvellously, as have Sky."

Stelling was roundly applauded by the Soccer Saturday pundits
Stelling was roundly applauded by the Soccer Saturday pundits. Picture: Sky Sports

He continued: "It's time to give you a break from all the VAR rants and the bad gags and the over-the-top celebrations when Hartlepool score a goal, and give somebody else a chance to do this fantastic job.

"I'm leaving on May 28, so we've got a few programmes between now and then.

"We better get on with it, hadn't we?"

Stelling's co-presenter pundits then applauded him, to which he replied: "Thank you."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gove made the comments on the second day of the Scottish Tories' conference

Michael Gove claims SNP will drop demand for Scottish independence after 'over-reaching'

Calls for Ofsted's reform followed Ms Perry's death

'She wasn't inadequate': Sister of head who took own life after bad Ofsted report calls for boycott of 'reign of terror'

Yates gave his partner a chilling nickname

Fiance found dead after being hunted for Marelle Sturrock's suspected murder had 'chilling' nickname for her

People cross into Egypt after being evacuated from Sudan

Civilian death toll tops 400 as battle for Sudan continues

The scene of the deadly crash in California

California man found guilty of killing three boys after doorbell prank

Forensics investigate the scene

Two stabbed in London nightclub knife rampage as bloodied clothes seen at King's Cross nightlife spot

Smoke and flames rise from a burning fuel tank in Crimea

Drones cause massive fire at Crimea oil depot, Russian official claims

William is due to feature in a fly-on-the-wall documentary

William 'to feature in intimate fly-on-the-wall documentary' after Harry's Netflix series

Pope Francis in Budapest, Hungary

Pope urges Hungary to show charity to all as he visits refugees

Ms Creasy was reported to social services

Online troll gets MP investigated by social services for 'anti-man views' in vile bid to get her child taken away

Dillon Reeves grabs the steering wheel on his school bus

‘Little hero’ steers school bus to safety after driver passes out

Rachel blasted the sentence give to Steven Allan (bottom right) over Paul's death

'It's a travesty': Sister of banker punched to death in London blasts killer's short sentence as thousands back review

'Blade runners' have taken to targeting Sadiq Khan's Ulez cameras

'Blade Runners' destroying Sadiq Khan's Ulez cameras vow to carry on until every one is down 'no matter what'

Charles and Camilla appear in new portraits ahead of the coronation

New portraits of King Charles and Camilla show couple beaming at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation

US President Joe Biden

Biden holds summit with top donors as re-election campaign kicks off

Biden US South Korea

North Korea warns of more military displays after President Biden comments

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK's top surgeon has said surgeons want to perform operations but can't because of NHS pressures

Top surgeon claims operators are only working once a fortnight because of NHS pressures and strikes
King Charles will be celebrated by Hollywood royalty and kids favourite Winnie-the-Pooh at his Coronation

Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh join star-studded Coronation line-up for King Charles's big day
The plans were left in a Spoons pub in Barrow, Cumbria on a raucous night out

Plans for £1.3bn nuclear submarine found in Cumbrian Wetherspoons toilets

Indianapolis shootings

Man sentenced to 240 years in jail for his part in robbery which left four dead

Angela Kelly has moved to the Lake District after being kicked off the Windsor Estate by King Charles

Late Queen's confidante cast out by King Charles - as he kicks dresser out of home on Windsor Estate
Juice mission to Jupiter

Crucial antenna jams on £1.4bn spacecraft bound for Jupiter’s moons

The worker died during work in the West Midlands (Curzon Street site pictured)

HS2 worker dies in industrial incident 'in first fatality during controversial meja-project'
June Fox-Brown was slain by the student and then decapitated at her home

Uni student 'detained indefinitely' after killing and dismembering a great-grandmother, court hears
Fiona Beal began giving her evidence to a murder trial jury

Primary school teacher who stabbed partner and buried his body in garden tells court she 'can't remember much' about killing
Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson

Andy Warhol portrait of disgraced OJ Simpson to go under the hammer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The baby took Kate's handbag during the royal outing

Hilarious moment baby steals Kate's bag at Aberfan meet and greet

William and Kate visited the memorial garden

Prince William and Kate pay their respects at Aberfan memorial garden 57 years on from Queen's visit
Floella Benjamin is set to get a key role at the Coronation

Floella Benjamin gets top job at Coronation, as officials plot 'fortress' security for Crown Jewels amid heist fears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit