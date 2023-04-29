Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling announces he's leaving Soccer Saturday after nearly 30 years

Jeff Stelling made the sudden announcement during today's Soccer Saturday. Picture: Sky Sports

By Adam Solomons

Jeff Stelling will be leaving Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after helping launch the Sky Sports show more than 25 years ago.

The long-serving football presenter, 68, first joined the broadcaster in 1994, hosting its precursor show Sports Saturday.

From the 1998/1999 season the weekly programme became football-only and was renamed Soccer Saturday.

Stelling had announced plans to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season, but stayed on an extra year.

He has said the episode on May 28 will be his last.

Fellow Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves is currently the favourite to succeed Stelling, with Eilidh Barbour and Hayley McQueen just behind, according to the bookies.

Stelling started on Sky Sports in 1994 back when its flagship Saturday show was named Sports Saturday. Picture: Sky Sports

Stelling announced during today's show: "It is Groundhog Day, yes it is. That time of year when I announce that I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday.

"But this time it is true.

"Thirty fantastic years on Sky, you lot out there you supported me marvellously, as have Sky."

Stelling was roundly applauded by the Soccer Saturday pundits. Picture: Sky Sports

He continued: "It's time to give you a break from all the VAR rants and the bad gags and the over-the-top celebrations when Hartlepool score a goal, and give somebody else a chance to do this fantastic job.

"I'm leaving on May 28, so we've got a few programmes between now and then.

"We better get on with it, hadn't we?"

Stelling's co-presenter pundits then applauded him, to which he replied: "Thank you."