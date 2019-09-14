Jeffrey Archer Thinks David Cameron Will Be Remembered Solely For The Referendum

The novelist and politician thinks David Cameron will be known in 100 years time for having "caused a referendum."

The novelist told LBC presenter Andrew Pierce that David Cameron was Prime Minister for 7 years but, with political careers, "you're remembered for one thing."

He said that for the "next 100 years," he will be known for the referendum and its fallout.

He compared it to George Bush's legacy being the Iraq War.

Jeffrey Archer Thinks Cameron Will Only Be Remembered For The Referendum. Picture: LBC

Archer then added that Cameron accepts that, perhaps, it was the right thing to have a referendum.

He said: "He lost by 1.2 million votes and that, perhaps, he should have had a referendum because the British public felt so strongly."