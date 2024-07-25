Jennifer Aniston hits-out at Trump's Vice President pick JD Vance over 'childless cat ladies' slur

25 July 2024, 12:03

Jennifer Aniston slams Trump's running mate JD Vance over childless cat lady comments
Jennifer Aniston slams Trump's running mate JD Vance over childless cat lady comments. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has condemned Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance for calling childless women "miserable" and "cat ladies".

The 55-year-old actress posted a story on Instagram with a video of Vance speaking to Tucker Carson on Fox News.

In the video Vance says: "We've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it.

"We're effectively run in this country, via the Democrats and via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies, who are miserable about their own lives and the choices that they've made.

"So they want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

Jennifer Aniston slammed JD Vance over 'childless cat lady' slur
Jennifer Aniston slammed JD Vance over 'childless cat lady' slur. Picture: Instagram

Aniston accompanied the video with a caption which said she "truly can't believe" the comments came from a potential vice president of the US.

At the bottom of the post she criticised Vance's anti-IVF stance, and said she hoped his daughter "will not need to turn to IVF".

Her post read: "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States.

"All I can say is, Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.

"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too."

Aniston followed the post with a video of Vice President Kamala Harris asking US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh if he could "think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?".

Aniston, who was previously married to actor Brad Pitt, does not have any children. She revealed to Allure magazine in 2022 that she had undergone IVF to try to have children when she was in her 30s and 40s, but the attempts did not result in any pregnancies.

The actress, who is still best known for her role as Rachel Green in Friends, is currently starring in The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

