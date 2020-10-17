Jennifer Arcuri 'admits to affair with Boris Johnson', report claims

17 October 2020, 00:57 | Updated: 17 October 2020, 01:01

Jennifer Arcuri has reportedly admitted to having an affair with Boris Johnson
Jennifer Arcuri has reportedly admitted to having an affair with Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Jennifer Arcuri has reportedly admitted in a newspaper interview to having had an affair with Boris Johnson.

The American businesswoman admitted to the alleged affair with the UK Prime Minister while he was with his then-wife Marina Wheeler, according to the Daily Mail.

Asked if the pair had engaged in an affair, she reportedly replied: "I think that goes without saying.

"It's pretty much out there... but I'm not going to talk about it."

It comes following allegations that the UK leader used his former position as Mayor of London to get the American businesswoman favourable treatment.

In May, Mr Johnson avoided a criminal investigation after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found no evidence that he had influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of public money to Ms Arcuri, or secured her participation in foreign trade trips he led.

Read more: Boris Johnson won't face criminal probe over links to Arcuri

Read more: Jennifer Arcuri 'heartbroken' after Boris Johnson cast her aside

The prime minister has previously strenuously denied doing anything wrong or having broken any rules and said his dealings with Ms Acuri were "done with complete propriety".

During the Daily Mail interview, Ms Arcuri also said she had been bombarded by the PM's "avalanches of passion".

City Hall resumed a probe into Mr Johnson's conduct after the police watchdog closed its investigation in May.

The IOPC said it "would have been wise" to declare his association with the American tech entrepreneur and found evidence that they may have had an "intimate relationship".

Mr Johnson, who was the capital's mayor between 2008-2016, previously welcomed the IOPC finding and criticised the "vexatious claims" against him.

In an October 2019 interview with Sky News, the prime minister refused three times to deny outright he had an affair with Ms Arcuri.

