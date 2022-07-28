Arsenal 'Invincibles' goalkeeper Jens Lehmann 'took chainsaw to neighbour's home in view row'

Lehmann reportedly attacked his neighbour's home with a chainsaw. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Arsenal icon Jens Lehmann stormed his neighbour's garage with a chainsaw after a long-running dispute about their home blocking his view of a lake.

The Invincibles-era goalkeeper, who played for Germany, reportedly became furious about his view of Lake Starnberg in southern Bavaria becoming obstructed.

Bild said the 52-year-old retired footballer took a chainsaw and ripped off roof beams in a "frenzy of rage".

But a security camera broadcast the rampage to the home's owner as he caused hundreds of pounds of damage.

Police are now investigating him over three more cases of vandalism worth more than £8,500.

Lehmann was reportedly caught on camera. Picture: Getty

The Daily Mail said the keeper has lived by the lake for 15 years, having bought it for £4.2m while still playing for Arsenal.

He played every league game in their unbeaten "Invincibles" season in 2003-04, when Arsene Wenger's men romped home to the title.

He apologised over a racist WhatsApp message last year as he was sacked from the board of Hertha Berlin, a football club based in the German capital.