Killer Jeremy Bamber attempting to overturn murder conviction with 'new evidence' submitted

16 October 2022, 11:17

Jeremy Bamber, pictured here in 2002, was jailed for life in 1986 for the murders of five members of his family at White House Farm in Essex
Jeremy Bamber, pictured here in 2002, was jailed for life in 1986 for the murders of five members of his family at White House Farm in Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Killer Jeremy Bamber has launched a legal bid to have his conviction overturned at the Court of Appeal, it is reported.

Lawyers acting for the White House Farm killer Bamber have submitted what they claim to be dramatic new evidence, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Bamber, now 61, was convicted of shooting dead his adoptive parents Nevill and June, his sister Sheila Cadffell, 26, and her six year old sons Daniel and Nicholas in August 1985.

Lawyers acting on his behalf have submitted fresh evidence claiming that Essex Police tampered with evidence and that burns to Bamber’s father’s back were caused not by the butt of the rifle but by the AGA stove in the kitchen.

Essex Police told the Mail appeals have “never found anything other than Bamber is the person responsible.”

The Criminal Cases Review Commission confirmed it had received the application and a review is ongoing.

Bamber claims his sister, who suffered from schizophrenia, shot the family before turning the gun on himself.

