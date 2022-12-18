Jeremy Clarkson's daughter 'stands against everything' in father's Meghan Markle column as she slams 'online hatred'

Emily Clarkson and her father pose at the launch of her first book in 2017. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter blasted her father after a controversial column in which he revealed he "dreamed of" Meghan Markle having to "parade naked through the streets".

Emily Clarkson, 28, said she has "always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media".

In an Instagram story, the author also wrote that she "stands against everything" in her father's column and appeared to describe it as a form of "online hatred".

Ms Clarkson wrote: "I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

Emily Clarkson posted the message on Instagram this afternoon. Picture: Instagram

Clarkson has more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Picture: Alamy

Her dad, 62, had stated in a Sun column that he "dreamed of" the Duchess of Sussex being paraded through the streets and having excrement thrown at her.

Jeremy Clarkson also described Markle as "A Woman Talking B******s".

Clarkson stated Meghan used "vivid bedroom promises to turn [Harry] into a warrior of woke".

He added of Meghan: "I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

Jeremy Clarkson attends an ITV launch event in August. Picture: Alamy

"At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her.

"Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way."

Ex-Labour spin doctor Ayesha Hazarika said there was a clear link between Clarkson's comments and "why violence against women is at such a frightening level".