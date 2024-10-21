Jeremy Clarkson gives health update after urgent heart procedure as he reveals tasks doctors have 'banned'

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out for the first time after revealing that he had an urgent heart procedure.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Clarkson's Farm star revealed over the weekend that at the time of the procedure he was days away from death because of blocked arteries.

Giving an update on Sunday night, he said: "I’m very grateful to everyone who sent supportive messages but I’m fine.

“I just have to not do any manual labour or dishwasher emptying for the next four years," he told the Sun.

“At least I think that’s what the doctor said.”

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson reveals he had urgent heart procedure after 'sudden deterioration' in his health

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson opens new pub as fans queue for hours to be among the first inside

Explaining his health scare earlier, Clarkson said a swim while on holiday in the Indian Ocean appeared to cause him difficulties using the stairs, which when he returned home meant a "sudden deterioration began to gather pace".

He said he had symptoms of being "clammy", with a "tightness in my chest", and "pins and needles in my left arm".

After hearing that former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond had a fatal heart attack, he decided to go to see his doctor.

The presenter spoke about what he called the "wearisome effects of growing old". Picture: Getty

Writing in The Sunday Times, Clarkson said he went to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford via an ambulance, where a heart attack was ruled out after he had an electrocardiogram (ECG), blood tests and X-rays.

He said he then went to an "operating theatre" after further checks and doctors said he was perhaps "days away" from getting very ill.

"It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way," Clarkson said.

He said a stent, which can save lives and stop future heart attacks through improving blood flow to the heart, was fitted in around two hours.

"It wasn't especially painful. Just odd," he said, adding that he has been thinking: "Crikey, that was close."

Clarkson concluded saying he was "wondering what water tastes like and if it's possible to make celery interesting" following the health scare, as he seemed to consider lessening his meat intake.

He has previously revealed he had to quit smoking after contracting pneumonia on holiday in Spain.