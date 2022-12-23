The Sun apologises to Meghan Markle after Jeremy Clarkson said she should 'parade naked through streets'

Jeremy Clarkson attends an ITV launch event in August. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The Sun has apologised to Meghan Markle after Jeremy Clarkson's controversial column in which he said he "dreamed of" the Duchess of Sussex being forced to "parade naked through the streets".

The newspaper wrote this afternoon: "Columnists' opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry.

"The article has been removed from our website and archives."

The ex-Top Gear host had written that he despises the Duchess "on a cellular level", referring to her as "A Woman Talking B*****ks".

Clarkson stated Meghan used "vivid bedroom promises to turn [Harry] into a warrior of woke".

Meghan Markle is referred to by Clarkson as "A Woman Talking B*****ks". Picture: Alamy

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

He added of Meghan: "I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

"At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her."

The broadcaster's daughter then denounced the comments.

Emily Clarkson, 28, said she has "always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media".