Jeremy Clarkson opens new pub as fans queue for hours to be among the first inside

Jeremy Clarkson was seen carrying produce into the pub ahead of its opening. Picture: PA Media

By Charlie Duffield

Jeremy Clarkson has opened his new pub today, with hundreds of fans queuing for hours to be first through the doors.

Based in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, The Farmer's Dog opened to the public at midday.

Many people travelled long distances to the idyllic location outside of the Cotswold village, where the former Top Gear presenter bought a pub known as The Windmill for just under £1 million two months ago.

But there are concerns the enterprise could bring more traffic problems, following the success of his Diddly Squat farm shop, and the new pub car park was full within one hour of opening.

However, Oxfordshire County Council said it had worked "closely and pro-actively" with Clarkson's team ahead of the opening.

"Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking-related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site," a council spokesman said.

The five-acre site is next to the A40, a busy trunk road. Picture: PA Media

Clarkson even posted on social media to thank the authority for its help.

Motorists are being asked to only use designated off-highway car parks and not park on the roads or verges nearby.

TV crews from the popular TV series 'Clarkson's Farm' were at the location to film the pub opening.

Clarkson arrived in a white Jaguar convertible just before 10:45am and was greeted with loud cheering.

At noon he emerged through the front doors of the pub and shouted: "We are open!"

He told reporters why he wanted to open the pub, stating: "We wanted to have that restaurant on the farm last year and we couldn't, and pubs, they are all for sale.

"So, we thought instead of building a restaurant we would buy a pub.

"He described getting ready for the opening as 'terribly stressful'.

"There's just so many things about running a pub you don't think about."

Jeremy Clarkson at the opening of his new pub, The Farmer's Dog. Picture: Alamy

As dozens of people surged forward with mobile phones, Clarkson apologised and said he would not be able to do any ‘selfies’.

Several people in the crowd shouted out ‘good on you Jeremy’ and ‘good luck’.

Clarkson said he had chosen the pub for his latest venture as it was least likely to ‘p*** off’ local residents.

He said: "We looked at about 40 and we needed a very special set of things, like a big car park and lots of parking.

Jeremy Clarkson strolls around the grounds with his partner Lisa Hogan. Picture: Alamy

"And no little roads to get to it and no villagers to p*** off here.There is no one to annoy so it’s a good spot."

He joked that his next venture might be to open a cinema, adding: "After farming and pubs they are the ones in trouble."

Clarkson said he hoped 'The Farmer's Dog' would be a success, and added that using just British produce profit margins would be much lower.

He said using pork from his Diddly Squat farm would cost 0.74p to turn into sausage to be sold at the pub.

Whereas, if he had used imported pig meat it would be 0.18p.

People queuing outside at the opening of Jeremy Clarkson's new pub. Picture: Alamy

He said: "It costs us 0.74p to get a sausage into here, but if I buy imported pig meat it is 0.18.

"There is something wrong with the food system in this country."

To the delight of fans, Clarkson walked round the huge fields where people sat at wooden tables.

He was accompanied by his partner Lisa Hogan and shook hands, and walked to a pop up kitchen named 'The Farmer's puppy'.

Visitors who were unable to get a table inside or on the pub terrace settled for a £14 lamb kebab or £16 burger from the pop-up kitchen.