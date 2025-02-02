Jeremy Clarkson reveals new incentive for getting fit, that's left him 'determined not to die'

By Alice Padgett

TV star Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his new incentive for getting fit, that's left him 'determined not to die'.

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, revealed in his latest column that he's 'determined not to die' after the arrival of his granddaughters.

The TV star had a health scare last year, when he had two stents fitted during heart surgery.

In his column for The Sunday Times, Clarkson wrote about the joy of being a grandparent.

He said: "I have decided that it is so wonderful that I want it to go on for as long as is humanly possible."

His two grandchildren, both from his eldest daughter Emily, are called Arlo Rose, two, and Xanthe Fiagh, who was born just before Christmas last year.

He explained that he had tried to get fit on numerous occasions, but hated the gym, cycling and yoga.

Clarkson even admitted that he's tried pilates.

The TV star admitted that he enjoyed the slower pace of Reformer pilates, and has been doing it regularly.

Jeremy Clarkson at the LAMMA Show in Birmingham, January 2025. Picture: Getty

He said that his pilate's teacher's reassurance "makes me happy because so far I’ve relied on luck to keep me alive.

"But I’m in sniper’s alley right now and I have to work at dodging the bullets."

In November last year, Clarkson issued a major health update as he told fans he is feeling “better than ever” following his life-saving heart surgery.

The 64-year-old revealed he was days from death before undergoing surgery to clear blocked arteries but has assured fans he is now in a better condition.

The television presenter was reportedly pictured back at work filming for the new series of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ alongside his co-star Kaleb Cooper.

As visitors mobbed the TV personality near his Diddly Squat farm, some asked how he was and he reportedly replied: “I’m fine thank you.”

The former Top Gear presenter had surgery after feeling unwell on holiday with doctors now insisting he must change his lifestyle.

He said: “I am not allowed to have fun anymore. I must live in a holier-than-thou fog of weeds, seeds and yoga. This is terrifying.”

Clarkson has said he will follow the doctor’s orders so he can see his grandchildren grow up and “visit the Galapagos Islands”.

He said: “When the Grim Reaper poked his nose round the door, I decided that actually, I quite fancied living a little bit longer.“

I want to see my grandchildren grow up. I saw the dawn this morning and it was magnificent so I’d quite like to see a few more of those too.

"Also, I still want to visit the Galapagos Islands. To achieve this, I must live on water and steamed fish and exercise.”