Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell agreed to voluntary police interview after pro-Palestine rally

19 January 2025, 23:50 | Updated: 19 January 2025, 23:57

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell at the National Demonstration for Palestine.
Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell at the National Demonstration for Palestine. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP John McDonnell agreed to be interviewed under caution by police following a pro-Palestinian rally in central London on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police said a group of protesters, led by Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell, holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos and political activist Lindsey German, 'forced their way through a police line'.

Corbyn, 75, the former Labour leader and current MP for Islington North, and McDonnell, 73, who represents Hayes and Harlington, denied this, and Corbyn described it as "not an accurate description of events at all."

Both men have reportedly agreed to be interviewed by police after arrests were made at a pro-Palestine rally.

The MPs, who were pictured at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) protest on Saturday, both sit in Parliament as independents.

Police kettled and trapped protesters repeatedly during the march.
Police kettled and trapped protesters repeatedly during the march. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police said three men, aged 75, 73 and 61, had agreed to attend voluntarily at a police station in central London to be interviewed under caution on Sunday afternoon.

Responding to a claim by the police that the protesters ‘forced their way through’ police lines, Corbyn said: “This is not an accurate description of events at all.

“I was part of a delegation of speakers, who wished to peacefully carry and lay flowers in memory of children in Gaza who had been killed.

“This was facilitated by the police. We did not force our way through.”

In the post on X, Corbyn called for the police to release their bodycam footage of the events, and “retract its misleading account of events.”

John McDonnell also responded to the Metropolitan Police’s post, and said: “I spoke at demo & was part of a procession of speakers aiming to go to BBC to lay flowers commemorating the death of Palestinian children.

“We did not force our way through, the police allowed us to go through & when stopped in Trafalgar Square we laid our flowers down & dispersed.

McDonnell said he had a conversation with a police officer where he explained their intention, and called for that police officer to release their bodycam footage.

He added: “Regrettably, soon after I had explained to the police officer our intentions & we awaited the arrangements to lay the flowers, bizarrely the police violently arrested one of the march stewards, who was organising the presentation of the flowers & the dispersal of the crowd.”

Police tried to end the gathering by kettling and arresting the demonstrators.
Police tried to end the gathering by kettling and arresting the demonstrators. Picture: Alamy

Corbyn declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency. Mr McDonnell has also been approached for comment.

Nine other people have been charged with public order offences following the protest.

The Metropolitan Police arrested 77 people at the protest - the highest number across more than 20 national PSC protests since October 2023.

Some 65 people were detained for a breach of conditions, five for public order offences, two for obstructing police, one for supporting a proscribed organisation, one for inciting racial hatred, one for common assault, one for assault on an emergency worker and one for sexual assault.

The force said on Sunday that 24 people have been bailed and 48 remain in custody.

The rally took place on the eve of an agreed six-week ceasefire during which the exchange of dozens of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails will take place.
The rally took place on the eve of an agreed six-week ceasefire during which the exchange of dozens of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians in Israeli jails will take place. Picture: Alamy

Mr Corbyn's brother Piers Corbyn, 77, of Elephant and Castle, south-east London, has been charged with a public order offence.

Eight other people have been charged with public order offences.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in the coming days, police said.

Commander Adam Slonecki said: "Yesterday we saw a deliberate effort, including by protest organisers, to breach conditions and attempt to march out of Whitehall.

"This was a serious escalation in criminality and one which we are taking incredibly seriously. Officers have worked around the clock to pursue those involved."

Eljamel victims protesting outside the Scottish Parliament during their campaign for a public inquiry.

'Butcher' surgeon victims want Lord Advocate to pressure police on charges

Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy use a smartphone near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza

Three Israeli hostages arrive in Israel as fragile ceasefire passes first hurdle

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington.

'We won!' - Trump promises 'lots' of executive orders in victory rally night before inauguration

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump gather before a rally ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration in Washington

Raucous rally punctuates events celebrating Trump on eve of inauguration

A message reading 'Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now' is displayed from the TikTok app on a mobile phone screen in Los Angeles

TikTok says it is in process of restoring service to US users

TikTok is coming back online after Trump said he hoped his administration could facilitate a deal to "save" the app.

TikTok coming back online for US users after Trump delays ban and proposes US partial ownership

Emily Damari is among hostages to be returned now the ceasefire has begun.

'Her nightmare in Gaza is over', says mother of British-Israeli woman released in Gaza ceasefire

Trump announced the decision in a post to his Truth Social account after TikTok shut down for millions of TikTok users in the U.S.

Trump says he will delay TikTok ban and proposes US partial ownership of app a day after it went dark

First three hostages have been received, say Israeli forces

Israeli forces say they have received first three hostages from Hamas

The first three Hamas hostages have been released as part of the Gaza ceasefire

British-Israeli woman among three hostages released after Gaza ceasefire begins

A young girl waving Palestinian flags on shoulders of a man

Gaza ceasefire begins after Hamas names hostages set for release

Black and white photo of Marcus Garvey

Biden uses last day in office to pardon black nationalist Marcus Garvey

The rates of students receiving extra time has risen over the last decade

Nearly a third of pupils receiving extra exam time as headteacher says some schools may try 'game the system'

Exclusive
The Chagos Islands deal is set to be a 'disaster' for US-UK relations, a former Home Secretary has said

'Surrender' of Chagos Islands to Mauritius would be 'disaster' for Labour's relationship with Trump, Braverman says

People walk along a road surrounded by destroyed buildings

Palestinians trek across rubble to remains of homes as ceasefire takes hold

Vast area of flames amid tents

Fire rips through tents housing pilgrims for Hindu festival

The backs of Donald and Melania Trump watching fireworks

Donald Trump uses eve of inauguration to celebrate return to power

Silkie Carlo, Director of British civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch - told LBC's Paul Brand that the Labour government's plans are a "step too far".

Labour plan to take cash from benefit cheats' accounts is 'unprecedented intrusion', civil liberties campaigner warns
Donald Trump is said to be critical of the choice of Peter Mandelson as ambassador

Labour 'confident' Peter Mandelson will be US ambassador amid fears Trump 'could reject' Starmer's pick
Man under water, with other bathes waiting behind him

Warm weather threatens Epiphany ice water plunges in Russia

Emily Damari is among hostages to be returned now the ceasefire has begun

First three Israeli hostages, including British woman, released by Hamas under Gaza ceasefire deal - follow live
Israel is awaiting the first hostages to be released after the Gaza ceasefire began

Israel awaits release of first hostages, with British woman among first to be freed after Gaza ceasefire begins
TikTok Ban

TikTok removed from app stores ahead of US law banning platform

Israeli tank next to Gaza border

Hamas names hostages set for release following Gaza ceasefire delay

Remains of burnt-out property

California officials warn against soaring rents after deadly firestorms

Saif Ali Khan smiling while speaking into a microphone

Man arrested over knife attack on Bollywood star

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer's 'Plan for Change' hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer's 'Plan for Change' hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn't just inconvenient - it's unacceptable

