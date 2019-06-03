Jeremy Corbyn To Boycott Donald Trump State Banquet And Speak At Protest

3 June 2019, 17:24 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 17:25

The Labour leader will attend a protest on Tuesday.
The Labour leader will attend a protest on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn will speak at a protest against Donald Trump after boycotting a state banquet throw in the US President's honour.

Mr Corbyn had been invited to attend a State Banquet, held in honour of the President's visit, but a spokesperson has now confirmed the Labour leader will boycott the event and that he will speak at the protest against Donald Trump's visit on Tuesday.

The Labour Leader said: "Tomorrow's protest against Donald Trump's state visit is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country - including, just this morning, @SadiqKhan."

The President's three-day state visit to the UK has got off to a controversial start before he had even landed in the UK

He's described the Mayor of London as a "stone cold loser", after Sadiq Khan said the red carpet shouldn't be rolled out for him

Speaking after he landed on Monday, the US President compared Mr Khan to the mayor of New York - who he says has done a terrible job.

