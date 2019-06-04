Jeremy Corbyn Refuses To Say Why He Didn't Attend Trump State Banquet But Did For Chinese President

The Labour leader wouldn't give an answer as to why he attended the state banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping but didn't for US President Donald Trump.

Jeremy Corbyn was asked four times whether he was hypocritical to have attended the state banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping but not last night's banquet for Donald Trump.

The Labour leader had just finished speaking to protesters in Trafalgar Square when LBC's senior reporter Matthew Thompson asked him whether China was 'not as worthy' of his contempt as the US President.

But Mr Corbyn kept silent, and didn't give an answer.

"Is it hypocritical to not be attending the state dinner when you did for Xi Jinping?" Matthew asked.

"Why did you attend Xi Jinpings state dinner and not Donald Trump's?

"Is china not as worthy as your contempt as Donald Trump?

"Is it hypocrisy Mr Corbyn?"

Jeremy Corbyn had just given a passionate speech to protesters in Trafalgar Square where he accused the US President of 'spreading hate'.

He told demonstrators: "I am not, absolutely am not refusing to meet anybody, I want to be able to have that dialogue to bring about the better and more peaceful world that we all want to live in.

"But I am very disappointed, particularly today, on the wonderful festival of Eid, that our Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been attacked in the way he has.

"I'm proud our city has a Muslim Mayor - that we can chase down Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, any kind of racism in our society.

"Because racism divides, exploitation of minorities divides, brings about hatred, dislike, disdain and a horrible place for individuals to live in.

"When you've created that sense of hatred, destroyed people's self-esteem by that form of racism, you haven't built a house, a school, trained a nurse, defended our national world, just created a greater sense of hate and hatred that goes with it."