Jeremy Hunt reveals he had cancer and his whole family have battled the disease

Jeremy Hunt will be participating in the race for life. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has revealed that he received cancer treatment after a scare.

The Tory MP unveiled plans to participate in a 5km race to raise money for cancer charities after the disease affected some of his relatives "very dramatically" and he suffered a "minor one" himself.

He is set to switch his blue party colour for pink to represent Cancer Research UK in the charity's Race for Life this summer.

Thousands are known to participate in the event every year, with a good turn out once again expected in Stoke Park, Guildford, on July 24.

Jeremy Hunt revealed that both he and his family have suffered with cancer. Picture: Alamy

Mr Hunt, who is chairman of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, said: "Every member of my family has had cancer.

"I have had a minor one myself which has fortunately been resolved.

"So it's touched my family very dramatically and I know it has touched many many families.

"My work on the Select Committee has shown me there are lot of things we can do to improve our cancer survival rates.

"They are getting better but the more we can do to raise money and raise awareness, the more lives we'll save."

The 55-year-old MP will be running with cancer survivor Rod Pluthero, 73, and fellow Tory MP Angela Richardson, 47.

The two MPs are also supporting a campaign to establish a cancer and surgical innovation centre at the Royal Surrey Hospital in Guildford.

She said: "Race for Life Guildford will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year."