Jeremy Hunt Fires Digs At Johnson, May And Cameron in Entertaining Twitter Q&A
26 June 2019, 07:40
Jeremy Hunt held a Twitter Q&A after Boris Johnson refused to take part in a debate on the Conservative leadership - and it proved very entertaining.
The leadership candidate used the hashtag #BoJoNoShow as he took questions from the public that ranged from the serious to the absurd.
And clearly enjoying himself, he couldn't help but having a few digs at his leadership rival, as well as previous Prime Ministers Theresa May and David Cameron.
Here are the best tweets from the #BoJoNoShow Q&A.
He took several shots at Boris Johnson for refusing to take part in a debate.
I don’t think I’m the one hiding behind the tree tonight. #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/0PTFDBVcoS— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019
No. Leadership is about showing up. #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/lNqMiM7e19— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019
When he was asked what football team he supported, he teased David Cameron over his confusion on the subject.
West Ham/Aston Villa #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/g9dAVtq3cY— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019
There was a contemporary take on the classic question...
1 Boris sized duck #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/IDyjrXRCS8— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019
And finally, we know where we stand on one of the most important questions of the day: cats or dogs?
Dogs 🐶 #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/XhRnBpj0jm— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019
Jeremy Hunt REALLY likes cheese...
June 25, 2019
There were of course a few serious responses. These are his priorities for public spending if he becomes Prime Minister.
Biggest priorities are social care and education #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/q6Cn2ZSDLc— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019
And Mr Hunt promised to include a wide range of groups to find a Brexit deal that works for everyone.
1. Don’t propose a deal that won’t get through parliament - which means the DUP, the ERG, Scottish and Welsh Tories as part of the negotiating team… #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/AnmXGlUUvu— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019
When he was asked if he was just Theresa May in disguise, he had a snappy response.
Never fancied leather trousers myself .... #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/xcwViYG1Yt— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019
And he ended with a dig at himself and the regular mishap that broadcasters often have with his name...
I think they're all Jeremy Hunts #BoJoNoShow https://t.co/LAuO9rpT6s— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019