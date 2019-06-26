Jeremy Hunt Fires Digs At Johnson, May And Cameron in Entertaining Twitter Q&A

26 June 2019, 07:40

Jeremy Hunt answering questions in a Twitter Q&A
Jeremy Hunt answering questions in a Twitter Q&A. Picture: Twitter / Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt held a Twitter Q&A after Boris Johnson refused to take part in a debate on the Conservative leadership - and it proved very entertaining.

The leadership candidate used the hashtag #BoJoNoShow as he took questions from the public that ranged from the serious to the absurd.

And clearly enjoying himself, he couldn't help but having a few digs at his leadership rival, as well as previous Prime Ministers Theresa May and David Cameron.

Here are the best tweets from the #BoJoNoShow Q&A.

He took several shots at Boris Johnson for refusing to take part in a debate.

When he was asked what football team he supported, he teased David Cameron over his confusion on the subject.

There was a contemporary take on the classic question...

And finally, we know where we stand on one of the most important questions of the day: cats or dogs?

Jeremy Hunt REALLY likes cheese...

There were of course a few serious responses. These are his priorities for public spending if he becomes Prime Minister.

And Mr Hunt promised to include a wide range of groups to find a Brexit deal that works for everyone.

When he was asked if he was just Theresa May in disguise, he had a snappy response.

And he ended with a dig at himself and the regular mishap that broadcasters often have with his name...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Europe heatwave: Schools close in Paris as Sahara heat moves in

'We've become third world' – Rome runs out of space for its rubbish

Boy, 12, arrested over homophobic knife attack in Liverpool

John McDonnell tells Jeremy Corbyn Labour Brexit policy a 'car crash'

Pyjamas in the freezer! How to keep cool in scorching Europe heatwave

The News Explained

Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics

Conservative leadership contest Jeremy Hunt

What Is Jeremy Hunt's Stance On Abortion, Brexit And The NHS?
Social media users changed their profile pictures blue after the death of a protester in Sudan

Blue For Sudan: Why Are Instagram Users Turning Their Profile Picture Blue?
Remaining six candidates in the Tory leadership contest

Tory Leadership Contest: How Today's Vote Works And Who Could Be Eliminated