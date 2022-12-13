'It's gone!': Jeremy Hunt reveals the notorious gold wallpaper at No11 has been painted over

Jeremy Hunt has revealed what happened to Boris Johnson's wallpaper. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has revealed that the notorious gold wallpaper at No11 was "painted over" before he moved into the flat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, spent at least £112,000 refurbishing the flat when they moved in at the beginning of his premiership in 2019 - including the wallpaper worth £840 a roll.

Upmarket interior designer Lulu Lytle oversaw the redecoration to get rid of what was described as the "John Lewis nightmare" left by Theresa May.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Hunt said he had a look to see if it was still there when he moved in "out of curiosity".

"It's gone!" he said. "It wasn't me - it was removed before I went - but I must admit when I went in, out of curiosity, I went and had a look and it had been painted over.

Mr Hunt added: "I'm afraid it is a bit more austere but maybe that's appropriate for the time."

When asked about whether he thought he would be Chancellor art this time, Mr Hunt said: "I think the truthful answer to that is no, I didn't.

"It's as much of a surprise to me as it probably is to you."

Speaking about getting the phone call from former Prime Minister Liz Truss, he said: "I initially thought it was a hoax, actually.

"It was an unrecognised number and said 'Liz Truss - please call me.'

"I said to my wife 'Oh, I've got another hoaxer.'

"I thought it was probably someone from a radio station actually trying to get me to have a conversation.

"It was a surprise to me but it's a privilege and an honour however tough it is."