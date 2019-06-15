Jeremy Hunt: Attack On Oil Tankers "Almost Certainly" Carried Out By Iran

Fire and smoke seen billowing from an oil tanker believed to have been attacked in the water of the Gulf of Oman. Picture: Getty

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman was "almost certainly" carried out by Iran.

The Foreign Secretary has said that two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman were "almost certainly" carried out by Iran, saying they built on a "pattern of destabilising Iranian behaviour and pose a series danger to the region".

On Friday, the United States released video footage they say shows Iranian special forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers.

But Tehran's Foreign Minister accused the US of "immediately jumping to make allegations without a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence."

The Foreign Office said there was a "recent precedent for attacks by Iran against oil tankers", adding: "No other state or non-state actor could plausibly have been responsible," the FCO said.

"We are confident that Iran bears responsibility for that attack."

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Jeremy Corbyn warned the government risked a threat of war with its rhetoric and should avoid 'fuelling a military escalation'.

In a tweet, the Labour Leader wrote: "Britain should act to ease tensions in the Gulf, not fuel a military escalation that began with US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement.

"Without credible evidence about the tanker attacks, the government's rhetoric will only increase the threat of war."

Mr Hunt responded to the tweet by saying: "Pathetic and predictable. From Salisbury to the Middle East, why can hen ever bring himself to back British allies, British intelligence, or British interests?"

Pathetic and predictable. From Salisbury to the Middle East, why can he never bring himself to back British allies, British intelligence or British interests? https://t.co/8JyGz7T4Yx — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 15, 2019

