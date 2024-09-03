Jeremy Kyle show guest ‘felt thrown under bus’ before death, inquest hears

3 September 2024, 17:32 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 17:37

Steve Dymond, 63
Steve Dymond, 63. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A man who died of an overdose after appearing on the Jeremy Kyle Show felt “thrown under the bus” by the programme, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steve Dymond, 63, was found dead at his Portsmouth home in May 2019, just seven days after appearing on the controversial show.

As part of the ITV programme, Dymond took a lie detector test in a bid to prove he had not cheated on his ex-fiance Jane Callaghan, the episode was never aired.

Winchester Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday that Mr Dymond died at his home of a combination of morphine overdose and left ventricular hypertrophy in his heart.

Carl Woolley, son of Mr Dymond, gave evidence at the start of the hearing and said his father felt “thrown under the bus” by the show.

"My father was crying as he told me he had been on The Jeremy Kyle Show and that he had been deemed a liar right from the start," Mr Woolley said.

Read more: Pictured: Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester 'just 30 seconds from home', as 5 children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

"He said he had been 'taken for a mug' and 'pounced on' by the presenter."

In his statement, Mr Woolley said he had told his father: "What did you expect going on a show like that?" But his father told him "he hadn't realised he would be made a mockery of".

"He told me he was 'made out to be a baddie'... and that no one had given him any chance to put his point across, and that Jeremy Kyle was constantly 'on him'. He said he felt he 'was thrown under a bus'."

Jeremy Kyle
Jeremy Kyle. Picture: Getty

He added that his father "was very upset, saying he was being called a liar, everyone had jumped on him, (he was) not with it at all".

Mr Woolley added he believed Jeremy Kyle “egged” the crowd on against his father and “cast him as a liar” before the show had even started.

On May 6 2019, Mr Dymond sent a WhatsApp to Ms Callaghan saying: "This will be the last time I say it, I was never, never ever unfaithful to you, in all the time we were together.

"I hope The Jeremy Kyle Show is so happy now, as to what they have done to me.

"I did lie about my past, but not about me being a cheat, I never ever did cheat on you.

"They are responsible for what happens now, I hope this makes good ratings for them, I bet they keep this quiet.

"Never did I cheat on you, never, never. My final words. I did try to explain to you, but you would not listen."

Extracts from a note he left for Ms Callaghan were read out in court in which Mr Dymond said: "I pushed and pushed for the Jeremy Kyle Show to prove to Jane I never ever did (cheat on her). But it all went wrong.

"I failed because I lied about my past. Now I have lost you forever."

There was no mention of Kyle himself in the letter.

Ms Callaghan said Jeremy Kyle was "a bit rude" to Mr Dymond when he appeared on the show.

Jeremy Kyle watches the racing on day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Jeremy Kyle watches the racing on day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Getty

Asked if she had any concerns over Mr Kyle's behaviour, she told the inquest: "Jeremy was a bit rude to Steve... about 'didn't trust him with a chocolate button' and this was before the results. So yeah, he didn't know Steve, didn't know nothing about him, so it was a bit horrible."

The court heard that Mr Dymond asked to speak with Ms Callaghan immediately after the show while they were still at the studio.

"He was just saying, begging me, saying it was wrong, it's not right, it's not the truth, it's wrong, it's wrong," Ms Callaghan said.

She added that the pair left the studio separately and that Mr Dymond later continued to protest his innocence. She said: "He just kept saying that it was wrong, the lie detector was wrong.

"He was speaking to his brother on his phone and he just kept saying 'it's all wrong, it's all wrong', and then he just left.

"I wasn't communicating with him really. After that I just wanted him out of my life."

The inquest is set to continue on Wednesday

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bobi Wine

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine ‘shot in leg’ in confrontation with police

Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Volodymyr Zelensky

Dozens dead as Russian missiles hit Ukrainian military academy and hospital

Harry Pitman, 16, was killed minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Harry Pitman murder trial: Teen died in the 'blink of an eye' after being stabbed in the neck, court hears

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh attend a meeting at the Saaral Ordon Government Building in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Mongolia ignores international warrant for Putin’s arrest

Exclusive
Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

Finance Secretary Shona Robison

Scottish government to make £500 million in cuts as ministers warn of 'unsustainable' spending

Bhim Sen Kohli

Pictured: Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester 'just 30 seconds from home', as 5 children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Piotr Swiderski with Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik

Three brothers found dead in Staines home with father 'doted on their dad', mother says, as she releases family photo

Rebecca Cheptegei was attacked at home

Olympic athlete set on fire by boyfriend after he poured petrol over her

Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher, pictured in 1995

Oasis hit with 450 complaints over 'misleading pricing' for comeback tour

A man in a blue suit

Ex-Volkswagen boss faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat emissions tests

At least 12 people have been killed in the Channel incident

'At least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel, as Home Secretary condemns 'horrifying incident'

Two men shaking hands

UN nuclear watchdog head in Ukraine amid Zaporizhzhia power plant safety concern

41 people have been killed in Poltava

Russian strikes kill at least 49 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, with over 200 injured, Zelenskyy says

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Franklin Park

Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester park as five children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, 'recalled to prison' for second time after breaching licence conditions
The Iron Throne from Game Of thrones

Hundreds of Game Of Thrones props up for auction

An artist's impression of the Orbex launch tower

Spaceport’s ‘floating road’ over peat bog nearly finished ahead of test launch

A woman running on the road

Ugandan Olympic athlete set on fire by her boyfriend

Photo of a man on a phone screen

Clearview AI fined by Dutch data protection watchdog over faces database

Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning as UK braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding

Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning as UK braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding
King's Cross Underground station and TFL roundel, London, England, U.K.

Transport for London staff told to work from home following major cyber attack

Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda (left), Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah (top right) and Judy and Jonathan Bloomer (bottom right)

Autopsies reveal cause of death of two Bayesian superyacht victims as probe into incident continues
Supermodel Elle McPherson, 60, reveals breast cancer battle as star reveals she refused chemotherapy

Supermodel Elle MacPherson, 60, opens up about cancer battle as star reveals she refused chemotherapy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit