Jeremy Kyle Show Taken Off-Air After Participant Died Shortly After Appearing

Jeremy Kyle. Picture: Getty

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been taken off air and filming has been suspended indefinitely after a guest died shortly after appearing on the show.

This morning's episode of the controversial talk show was not shown and was replaced with Dickinson's Real Deal.

ITV says a review of the episode is now taking place and that its thoughts are with their friends and family.

An ITV spokeswoman said: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

"ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

"Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show."

The identity of the person who appeared in the programme has not been revealed.