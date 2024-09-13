Jeremy Kyle speaks out for first time on death of guest Steve Dymond, after inquest finds no link with the show

13 September 2024, 05:46

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out about the death of Steve Dymond
Jeremy Kyle has spoken out about the death of Steve Dymond. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Kyle has said that the overdose death of a former guest was "a tragedy" but that his "conscience is clear", after an inquest found no causal link with his show.

Steve Dymond, 63, was found dead at his home in Portsmouth, Hampshire, in May 2019, seven days after taking part in the show.

Earlier this week, a coroner ruled the Jeremy Kyle Show's treatment of Mr Dymond was not a "contributory factor" to his death.

Dymond got upset after failing a lie detector test for the show, which he took to prove that he had not cheated on his fiancee.

Kyle said: "What happened was a tragedy, but to blame other people is wrong".

Jeremy Kyle
Jeremy Kyle. Picture: Alamy

He added: "I think everybody would probably question (themselves) when something like that happens.

"You look at yourself in the mirror, of course you do. You would be inhuman not to, wouldn't you?"

He told the Sun: "Listen, I know that I did that show to the best of my ability. I'm sure I didn't get it right the whole time.

"But my conscience is clear. The coroner was right in that there was nothing I did, or could have done, to stop this tragedy.

"I was presenting a show. Steve had been cleared to appear by both ITV's aftercare ream and his own GP."

Jeremy Kyle
Jeremy Kyle. Picture: Alamy

Kyle said he also thought about the "hundred people that worked for the show who lost their jobs overnight" as the show was cancelled.

Kyle said he gets the "criticism" but feels the focus being placed on him and the show felt "wrong".

Asked if he was proud of his work on the show, he added: "We put thousands of people into detox and rehab and thousands of people found out who their real parents were, we resolved a lot of conflict and solved lots of problems.

"And I am proud of that, and all those who worked on that show, and some of what we did.

"I get it though - this is TV from a bygone era, and it would, quite rightly, not ever be put on again today."

Jeremy Kyle said the "false accusations" against him had taken a "huge toll on him and his family".
Jeremy Kyle said the "false accusations" against him had taken a "huge toll on him and his family". Picture: Alamy

Ruling out Mr Dymond's treatment by The Jeremy Kyle Show as a contributory factor to his death on Tuesday, Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg said: "There is insufficient evidence for me to be satisfied that this was the direct cause of Steve's death."

Pegg gave a conclusion of "suicide" at the inquest of Dymond saying he was suffering from "mental distress" at the belief that his relationship had "irretrievably broken down".

He said: "The deceased's decision to take his own life was made in the context of his mental distress that was probably exacerbated by his belief that a significant relationship had now irretrievably broken down following his participation on a television programme where it had been suggested that the deceased had lied to his partner."

Pall-bearers carry the coffin of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond during his funeral at Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth.
Pall-bearers carry the coffin of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond during his funeral at Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth. Picture: Alamy

He added that Dymond had left notes for this family and said: "There is nothing in those notes where Mr Dymond is critical of his treatment by the show."

Pegg said: "These accounts are not supported with any independent expert evidence to evaluate the impact of his treatment on the show.

"It would be unsafe to infer these links in the absence of a clear and reliable causal connection.

"Steve Dymond's participation in the show is one of a number of factors, and whilst possible that the manner experience added to his distress it is not probable.

"The weight which can be attached to these accounts must be balanced with the other evidence available in the aftermath of the show including Steve Dymond's own reliability, the evidence from witnesses and the rush recordings.

"Aftercare records indicate Steve Dymond was 'emotionally contained' and expressed no dissatisfaction towards his treatment during the recording with a plan for follow-up CBT support."

In a statement released after the inquest, Kyle said: "His Majesty's Coroner has today clearly and unequivocally found that Jeremy Kyle did not in any way cause or contribute to the tragic suicide of Steve Dymond. He is now exonerated of that ill-informed accusation and his name has finally been cleared.

"Out of respect for the family of Mr Dymond and the judicial process, Jeremy has always maintained that it would be inappropriate to discuss details whilst the legal inquest was ongoing and he has remained steadfastly silent in the face of lies, false accusations and unfair criticism over the last 5 1/2 years.

"This has taken a huge toll on him and his family and he would like to thank everyone who has truly supported him through these tough times."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

