Jeremy Paxman reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

TV presenter Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 71-year-old host of University Challenge said his symptoms are currently 'mild' and he's been receiving 'excellent treatment'.

He said he plans to carry on broadcasting for 'as long as they'll have me'.

In a statement, he said: "I can confirm I have recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I am receiving excellent treatment and my symptoms are currently mild.

“I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they’ll have me and have written about my diagnosis in more detail for the June issue of the marvellous Saga Magazine."

Paxman has hosted University Challenge since 1994 and is renowned for his fiercely inquisitorial interviewing style.

Born in Leeds in 1950, he joined Newsnight in 1989 and remained with the programme until 2014.