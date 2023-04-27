'Vine you p****!': Jeremy Vine shares explosive exchange with foul-mouthed delivery man on cycle to work

By Kieran Kelly

Jeremy Vine has shared an explosive encounter with a foul-mouthed delivery driver during his cycle to work in London, in which he is branded a "p****".

In the footage, the TV presenter - who regularly shares clips of his cycle journeys online - is cut off by a white van, forcing him to stop.

A man, who is carrying multiple Amazon packages, steps out into the road, which forces Mr Vine to stop again.

He turns and faces Mr Vine on his bike, stares at him for several seconds, before appearing to recognise the presenter.

The man turns around again and shouts: "Vine, you p****!"

Confused, Mr Vine replies: "What, me?"

He is then called a "p****" again.

The man then hurls a third insult at Mr Vine as he cycles away, calling him a "f***".

Warning: footage below contains explicit language

I know @AmazonUK say they give a personal service, but this is bloody ridiculous pic.twitter.com/0rjomASi67 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 26, 2023

Posting the explosive exchange on his Twitter account, Mr Vine captioned the video: "I know Amazon UK say they give a personal service, but this is bloody ridiculous."

He adds: "He looks a bit scary for me."

LBC has contacted Amazon for more information.

Mr Vine has become notorious for sharing footage of near-misses during his bicycle journeys through central London.

In March, he shared footage of his first collision of the year while cycling in through London - and it was caused by another cyclist.

Speaking on social media at the time, Mr Vine slammed drivers - despite colliding with cyclist - saying there would have been a "fist-fight" if a car had been involved.

"In fairness to all involved, the lawbreaking cyclist posed no real danger; the impact was minor; and I made a new friend," he wrote on Twitter.

"If this had been three drivers coming together, there would have been a fist-fight, an insurance claim, and a jam at Marble Arch backing up to Victoria."