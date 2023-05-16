Van driver tells Jeremy Vine to f*** off as presenter turns to ‘have a word’ with him

The van driver had choice words for Jeremy Vine. Picture: Jeremy Vine/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Presenter Jeremy Vine was told to “f*** off” in a row with a furious van driver after he turned to speak to him after a near miss with another cyclist.

Vine was cycling in Fulham, west London, when he saw the van make a turn, cutting off part of the corner and nearly hitting a cyclist.

In the video, posted last night, Vine shouted “woah, wow” at the driver, who didn’t stop and shouted “f*** off” to the presenter.

One passer-by said: “It’s alright boss, you’re in the right” to Jeremy Vine.

He went on: “Oh my God, I might go and have a word with him.” Before sharing a meme: “Yeah, I don't think that's a good idea.”

Crikey. I was about to have a word with this van driver, and then decided I quite fancied getting home alive. pic.twitter.com/gYD0GkmSrD — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) May 15, 2023

Vine told the passer-by: “I think they could be dangerous” and joked: “He seems like the sort of guy who might not come to my birthday party.”

Vine regularly posts videos about his escapades on London’s roads while cycling - shaming drivers who use their phones and pass cyclists too closely.

He posted the latest clip with the comment: ”Crikey. I was about to have a word with this van driver, and then decided I quite fancied getting home alive.”

Some viewers thought the van driver had gone round the corner carelessly, with one saying: “The driver is basically turning into the wrong side of the road.”

Another posted: “It’s miles away. You’re really grasping at straws now and looking for any bit of content you can weaponise, aren’t you Vine?”