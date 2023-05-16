Van driver tells Jeremy Vine to f*** off as presenter turns to ‘have a word’ with him

16 May 2023, 12:43

The van driver had choice words for Jeremy Vine
The van driver had choice words for Jeremy Vine. Picture: Jeremy Vine/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Presenter Jeremy Vine was told to “f*** off” in a row with a furious van driver after he turned to speak to him after a near miss with another cyclist.

Vine was cycling in Fulham, west London, when he saw the van make a turn, cutting off part of the corner and nearly hitting a cyclist.

In the video, posted last night, Vine shouted “woah, wow” at the driver, who didn’t stop and shouted “f*** off” to the presenter.

One passer-by said: “It’s alright boss, you’re in the right” to Jeremy Vine.

He went on: “Oh my God, I might go and have a word with him.” Before sharing a meme: “Yeah, I don't think that's a good idea.”

Vine told the passer-by: “I think they could be dangerous” and joked: “He seems like the sort of guy who might not come to my birthday party.”

Vine regularly posts videos about his escapades on London’s roads while cycling - shaming drivers who use their phones and pass cyclists too closely.

He posted the latest clip with the comment: ”Crikey. I was about to have a word with this van driver, and then decided I quite fancied getting home alive.”

Some viewers thought the van driver had gone round the corner carelessly, with one saying: “The driver is basically turning into the wrong side of the road.”

Another posted: “It’s miles away. You’re really grasping at straws now and looking for any bit of content you can weaponise, aren’t you Vine?”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kyiv was targeted with 18 missiles launched from air land and sea. It comes after Ukraine's president met with Rishi Sunak

Ukraine shoots down barrage of Russian hypersonic missiles - but Kremlin claims ‘unstoppable’ super weapon hit targets

Yasukazu Hamada

Japanese and Chinese ministers talk on new hotline designed to ease tensions

Yulia the seal

Endangered seal Yulia proves a big attraction on Tel Aviv beach

Rebekah Vardy previously revealed she 'was sexually abused aged 12'

Rebekah Vardy 'attempted suicide at 14' after her 'mum didn't believe she had been sexually abused'

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Air defences shoot down 18 missiles as Russia launches major attack on Kyiv

One of the two discovered skeletons that archeologists believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius

Skeletons at Pompeii reveal ‘deaths by earthquakes – not just volcanic eruption’

Viewers have described the atmosphere on the show as 'awkward'

This Morning ratings plunge with fall of 170,000 viewers in a week amid Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'feud'

The band started to receive complaints of endorsing Trump after the video was shared.

Donald Trump receives ‘cease and desist’ letter from Village People over use of band's music in campaign rallies

Bashar Assad

Syrian president Bashar Assad invited to attend Cop28 in Dubai

Green Vault museum in Dresden

Men jailed over heist in which jewels worth more than £86m were stolen

The claim was made as part of a $10M sex assault lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani made ex-consultant perform sex act while on phone to Donald Trump, lawsuit claims

Tributes were left to the mother-of-four

Tributes to mother-of-four killed alongside 'new lover' as man in his 30s held on suspicion of double murder

The telecoms company is to cut 11,000 jobs over the next three years.

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs as CEO says performance 'has been unacceptable'

Mr Clifford wanted a pay rise from IBM after going on sick leave for 15 years with leukaemia

'I'm called greedy but it's a benefit of my job': IT worker wants pay rise after going on sick leave for 15 years

Both Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey have ruled out forming a coalition government between Labour and the Lib Dems

'I just want the Tories out': Lib Dem leader responds to possibility of Labour coalition

Mark Brown of the Cook Islands

Pacific Island leaders: Rich countries not doing enough to halt climate change

Latest News

See more Latest News

The pair's relationship is completely different off-screen, reports have claimed.

Phillip Schofield left ‘a shell of himself’ after rumoured sofa feud with co-star Holly Willoughby
A BBC insider suggests Top Gear could be "put to bed"

Fears Top Gear will be 'put to bed' as diggers start work at test track site amid plans to turn it into homes
Rudy Giuliani

Woman suing Rudy Giuliani for £8m claims he coerced her into sex

General Abdel Fattah Burhan

Sudan’s army chief orders banks to freeze accounts belonging to rivals

Filming for the show is expected to begin in 2024

John Cleese reveals plot details for upcoming Fawlty Towers reboot with much-loved character set to be killed off
Rocket attack fire in Kyiv

Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge
Tony Awards-Nominations

Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket at Tony Awards

Millions face a tax hike by 2027

Teachers and nurses among millions facing tax hike with one in five to pay 40 per cent rate
Food prices remain at "shockingly high levels"

UK's most expensive food items revealed as prices of key staples double - including at Tesco, Asda and Lidl

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit