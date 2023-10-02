Former footballer Jermain Defoe 'appalled' by man mocking cancer victim Bradley Lowery at Sunderland match

Jermain Defoe slams man for making fun of six year old cancer victim Bradley Lowery. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Yasmeen ElTahan

Former footballer Jermain Defoe has said he is "appalled" by the football fan who made fun of cancer victim Bradley Lowery.

Dale Houghton 31, pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday after pictures circulated on X, showing him laughing while holding up a picture of Bradley to the camera at a match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

Sunderland fan Bradley captured the nation's heart during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness in 2017.

The six year old was a mascot for the team, with their fans often chanting his name at games and holding banners saying: “Cancer has no colours."

In the months before his death, he led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Defoe.

Bradley Lowery and Sunderland's Jermain Defoe before the Premier League match in December 2016. Picture: Alamy

Defoe called for the public to stand behind Bradley's family during the difficult time.

"I'm appalled and saddened by the actions of the individual in question," he told MailOnline.

"My thoughts at this time go out to Gemma and Carl [Bradley's parents], who shouldn't have to deal with incidents like this, but rather be praised for the amazing work they are doing with the Bradley Lowery Foundation in their son's memory.

"I urge the public to stand behind the family and continue support the Foundation and its projects.

"Bradley was one of the most inspirational children this world has ever seen, and he will never stop inspiring us. We love and miss you Brad. Love, your best friend forever."

South Yorkshire police have said: “We are working to investigate public order offences following the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland fixture yesterday.

"We will be working with the club to identity those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101.”

Bradley’s mother Gemma Lowery took to social media to speak on the incident.

On X she said: “Understandably people are angry, if I wasn’t so upset I’d be angry too. Bradley was and still is well loved in the football community, which I’m eternally grateful for, but I must ask that everyone lets the police do their job.

"I want to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their quick condemnation …. Like we always say, CANCER HAS NO COLOURS.”