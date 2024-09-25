Jermaine Jenas says ‘none of us are perfect’ as he breaks social media silence over sexting scandal

Jermaine said "we're human beings, that's what it is" in a post on social media. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Sacked pundit Jermaine Jenas has broken his silence after the sexting scandal which cost him his job, saying ‘we are human beings… none of us are perfect.’

Former Spurs player Jenas was sacked by the BBC in August over ‘inappropriate messages’ to two female colleagues.

Jenas, 41, was sacked from The One Show and Match of the Day after the accusation emerged.

In a video on Instagram today, he posted: “It's clearly been a difficult period for me but one that I'll definitely grow from. We're human beings, that's what it is.

“You'll learn from it. You'll become a better person. Those are the things that are important in life.

“None of us are perfect and we've just got to find a way to keep moving forward, look after our babies and our families in the best way we possibly can.

He said 'none of us are perfect' and that he hoped he would make it back to being a pundit again. Picture: Instagram

“That's something that I'll be trying to do. Mainly [I wanted to say] thank you, really. It's been really nice, the level of support you've shown me.

“It’s been a nice eye-opener as well. I kind of lost connection with my followers along the way and it's been nice to reconnect with a lot of you who've been kind enough to send me messages.

“I’ve tried to get back to as many of you as I possibly can and I will continue to do so.”

“Hopefully I'll be back talking about what I love, which is football,” he added.

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

Jenas had been a regular pundit on sports programmes Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He had been widely regarded as a natural successor to replace Gary Lineker as host of Match Of The Day, but was noticeably absent from the first episode of the new season.

On his departure, a BBC spokesperson previously said: "We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up."

Jenas has criticised how his former employer handled his sacking and has said he will be speaking to his lawyers about the situation.