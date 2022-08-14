Comedian Jerry Sadowitz's Edinburgh Fringe show axed by venue bosses for 'unacceptable material'

14 August 2022, 08:03 | Updated: 14 August 2022, 08:16

Jerry Sadowitz had his second show cancelled by Edinburgh Fringe.
Jerry Sadowitz had his second show cancelled by Edinburgh Fringe. Picture: Jerry Sadowitz

By Sophie Barnett

Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz had his Edinburgh Fringe show cancelled by the venue after he "got his penis out" on stage and allegedly made a racial slur about Rishi Sunak.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Scottish comedian, known for his deliberately offensive standup comedy, played just one show on Friday, before he was banned from performing again.

He was due to play again on Saturday but the American-born Scot took to social media to reveal that his second night would not be going ahead.

Pleasance confirmed that it had been pulled because his material "does not align with our values", after reports he had used a racist term and exposed his penis to an audience member.

Yesterday Mr Sadowitz tweeted: “Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn’t see any walkouts. Today I’m told my show’s been cancelled. Great stuff. I’m truly sorry for everyone who travelled to see the show tonight.”

Read more: Salman Rushdie off ventilator and able to talk after being stabbed in face and neck 12 times

The Pleasance’s director, Anthony Alderson, said: “The Pleasance is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians’ material.

“While we acknowledge that Jerry Sadowitz has often been controversial, the material presented at his first show is not acceptable and does not align with our values.

“This type of material has no place on the festival and the Pleasance will not be presenting his second and final show.”

The move came after a female audience member claimed he got his penis out in front of a woman on the front row and used a racial slur to describe Rishi Sunak, the Scottish Sun reported.

It was not clear if the allegedly exposed genitals were a prop.

Read more: Dog show slammed for going ahead during 35C heatwave despite RSPCA health warning

She told the paper: "I was at the show. He called Rishi Sunak a 'p***'; said the economy was awful because it is run by 'blacks and women'.

"He got his penis out to a woman in the front row. The problem was not the audience - I knew he was an acquired taste. It was his indefensible content."

The Pleasance has so far refused to confirm what part of the act was deemed offensive.

Some furious fans who were ready to watch Mr Sadowitz perform on Saturday, slammed the venue for being "pathetic".

While fellow comedians also hit out at the Pleasance for cancelling the show.

The comedian and writer Viv Groskop tweeted in response: “If the cancelling of Jerry Sadowitz’s Edinburgh show is about nudity, then loads of other shows should get cancelled too … If it’s about content … then let grown adults Google acts before they buy tickets. It’s not difficult.”

While Comedian Leo Kearse wrote: "Jerry Sadowitz is the funniest comedian I've ever seen. If you don't like him, don't watch him. I don't like sushi so I avoid sushi restaurants - I don't demand that sushi is banned. It's disgusting that intolerant bigots at @ThePleasance have cancelled his Edinburgh show."

The Pleasance said that refunds would be issued to those who bought tickets to the Saturday performance.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Salman Rushdie has been taken off his ventilator after he was stabbed on stage in New York.

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking after being stabbed in face and neck 12 times

Rishi Sunak has warned the stabbing of Salman Rushdie should act as a "a wake-up call for the West"

Salman Rushdie stabbing should be a 'wake up call for the West' says Sunak, as he calls for sanctions on Iran

A dog show has come under fire for going ahead in the blistering 35C heat

Dog show slammed for going ahead during 35C heatwave despite RSPCA health warning

Plaid Cymru leader calls for MP Jonathan Edwards to resign after assaulting wife

Plaid Cymru leader calls for MP to 'resign immediately' after receiving police caution for assaulting wife

Firefighters found an unexploded WW2 bomb whilst tackling a huge wildfire sparked by disposable BBQ in Dorset

Firefighters find unexploded WW2 bomb whilst tackling huge blaze sparked by disposable BBQ

JK Rowling has said she is working with the police after receiving a death threat

'You are next': JK Rowling receives death threat after supporting stabbed author Salman Rushdie

Hundreds of households have been without water amid the blistering heat.

Hundreds of households without water as blistering heat set to reach 35C before thunderstorms batter UK

The stage hit festival-goers at the Medusa Festival near Valencia.

One killed and dozens injured after stage at Spanish music festival crashes down in 'strong wind'

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, has faced criticism for his remarks.

Mick Lynch suggests EU influence and Ukrainians 'playing with Nazi imagery' provoked Russian invasion

Train strikes are set to grind the country to a halt on Saturday.

Major travel disruption across UK as train drivers strike over pay - find out the services affected

Britney Spears still married her husband Sam Asghari despite ex-husband Jason Alexander (right) attempting to "crash" it in an Instagram live.

Britney Spears' ex-husband jailed for trying to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage. The suspect was named by police as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey.

Salman Rushdie on ventilator and may lose eye after being stabbed as man, 24, denies attempted murder

The Mar-a-Lago Estate, owned by Donald Trump, lies at the water's edge in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump being investigated under Espionage Act, unsealed search warrant reveals

Anne Heche has died a week after the crash in LA

'We have lost a bright light': Hollywood actress Anne Heche dies aged 53 after LA car crash

The incidents took place in Skye and Dornie

Man appears in court charged with Isle of Skye murder and three attempted murders including his wife

Heritage Railway staff tell Thomas the Tank Engine fans told to refer to the Fat Controller as Sir Topham Hatt

Thomas the Tank Engine fans told to refer to the Fat Controller as Sir Topham Hatt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Eight Israelis injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

Germany Heat

Shipping companies prepare for worst as Rhine levels near critical low

Russia Ukraine War

Russia’s military pounds residential areas across Ukraine

Dead fish

High salinity found in European river after mass fish die-off

Viktor Liashko

Ukrainian health minister says Russian forces blocking access to medicines

Lake Garda

Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

Iranian newspapers

Salman Rushdie attack provokes both praise and anxiety in Iran

Storm Meari

Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japan with heavy rainfall

Chinese fighter jets

China sends fighter jets to Thailand for joint military exercises

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., surrounded by House Democrats, poses after signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Democrats push landmark climate and health care bill through US Congress

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London