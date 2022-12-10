Breaking News

One dead and several people missing after explosion at block of flats in Jersey

10 December 2022, 10:13 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 12:17

The blast happened in Pier Road
The blast happened in Pier Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

One person has died and several more missing after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two people are "walking wounded" and being treated at hospital while about a dozen others are yet to be found.

An explosion caused a fire which has been put out, but residents have been asked to stay away.

Up to 30 people are being cared for at St Helier town hall with Jersey's government asking people to avoid going to A&E unless it is "absolutely necessary".

Searches are under way at Haut du Mont in Pier Road, St Helier, with police chief Robin Smith saying the rescue effort could take days to complete.

Read more: Manchester Airport shuts both runways as Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year

He described the scene as "devastating" and "very dangerous" for emergency services.

"We have a three-storey building that has completely collapsed - described from a demolition point of view as a pancake that has dropped almost straight down," he told reporters.

"There is also damage to a nearby building as well, another block of flats that the fire service needs to make safe. It is a pretty devastating scene, I regret to say."

He added: "Given the destruction of the building it is hard to properly assess the numbers [of missing].

Read more: Strep A death toll rises to 16 as Sussex child dies from bug

"We are looking in the region of around a dozen, currently. That number could fluctuate, but that's the number we're operating to."

He did not want to speculate on whether the death toll could rise but admitted "there has to be a recognition that we could have more fatalities".

The island's chief minister Kristina Moore said: "It's a huge shock to everyone this morning, but in the first instance our condolences go to the families who are affected and we're all thinking and praying for those who are worried about their loved ones.

"We all share in their concern."

A total of 21 police officers, 19 firefighters and nine paramedics deployed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Soccer Obit Wahl

US football writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Police vehicles parked around a cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie after a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany ((Jorg Schurig/dpa via AP)

Hostage situation ended in German city of Dresden

Russia Ukraine War

City of Bakhmut ‘destroyed’ as Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine

Breaking
Britain has been battered by snow

Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year as 'Troll of Trondheim' rolls in

Michelle Mone is being investigated in the House of Lords over a potential breach of its code of conduct

Firm linked to Michelle Mone 'bought private jet after she lobbied for multi-million PPE deal'

The brothers are said to be unlikely to patch things up

'Relationships are built on trust': Prince William 'unlikely to repair relationship with Harry' after Netflix series

Hong Kong Pro-democracy Publisher

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month.

Around 15,000 operations to be cancelled by the NHS next week because of the national strike by nurses

Tributes paid to Ronnie Turner

Heartbroken Tina Turner posts heartbreaking tribute to son Ronnie after he dies unexpectedly outside of home

J Alexander Kueng was sentenced for his part in killing George Floyd

Former police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer pressed on his neck sentenced

JAK5

Former police officer jailed over role in death of George Floyd

1857 Shipwreck Auction-Gold Rush

Pair of jeans from 1857 sells for 114,000 dollars

Trump FBI

Trump lawyers in court for hearing in Mar-a-Lago documents case

1

Wash hands regularly, Brits urged, as faeces and deadly bacteria is found on self-checkouts

Flint Water

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against former governor

The prince and princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend dies in plane crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peru President Congress

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

Maryland Killing Serial Podcast

Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case seek new court hearing

Former Pc Joel Borders (L) and Pc Jonathon Cobban, (r) have each been sentenced to three months. They were in a WhatsApp group with killer Wayne Couzens (centre).

Two serving police officers sacked after misconduct hearing into racist and sexist messages in sick WhatsApp group
A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Former Metropolitan Police special constable has been cleared of rape and misconduct

Bulgaria Ukraine Weapons

Bulgarian parliament approves military aid to Ukraine

Biden Pensions

Biden wants African Union to be added to G20

Brazil have crashed out of the World Cup to Croatia on penalties.

Favourites Brazil knocked out of World Cup on penalties by Croatia at quarter final stage

Germany Film Festival

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

Germany Far Right

German judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a challenging time.

What does the SNP MP revolt mean for Nicola Sturgeon's future?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit