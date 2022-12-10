Breaking News

One dead and several people missing after explosion at block of flats in Jersey

The blast happened in Pier Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

One person has died and several more missing after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two people are "walking wounded" and being treated at hospital while about a dozen others are yet to be found.

An explosion caused a fire which has been put out, but residents have been asked to stay away.

Up to 30 people are being cared for at St Helier town hall with Jersey's government asking people to avoid going to A&E unless it is "absolutely necessary".

Searches are under way at Haut du Mont in Pier Road, St Helier, with police chief Robin Smith saying the rescue effort could take days to complete.

Jersey Channel islands explosion pic.twitter.com/KqEUDtyqTo — Daniel Hunt (@just_daniel1411) December 10, 2022

Read more: Manchester Airport shuts both runways as Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year

He described the scene as "devastating" and "very dangerous" for emergency services.

"We have a three-storey building that has completely collapsed - described from a demolition point of view as a pancake that has dropped almost straight down," he told reporters.

"There is also damage to a nearby building as well, another block of flats that the fire service needs to make safe. It is a pretty devastating scene, I regret to say."

He added: "Given the destruction of the building it is hard to properly assess the numbers [of missing].

Read more: Strep A death toll rises to 16 as Sussex child dies from bug

"We are looking in the region of around a dozen, currently. That number could fluctuate, but that's the number we're operating to."

He did not want to speculate on whether the death toll could rise but admitted "there has to be a recognition that we could have more fatalities".

The island's chief minister Kristina Moore said: "It's a huge shock to everyone this morning, but in the first instance our condolences go to the families who are affected and we're all thinking and praying for those who are worried about their loved ones.

"We all share in their concern."

A total of 21 police officers, 19 firefighters and nine paramedics deployed.