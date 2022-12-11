Breaking News

No more survivors expected in Jersey explosion after three die in blast

The blast happened in Pier Road. Picture: Google Maps/Twitter

By Will Taylor

The search and rescue effort at a block of flats that exploded in Jersey is now a "recovery operation".

Emergency services had been trying to find survivors after the blast as police believed about a dozen people were missing after the explosion on Saturday morning.

But Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith said: "It is with sadness that I am confirming that the search-and-rescue operation had been moved to a recovery operation.

"The decision was made after a detailed assessment and following the use of specialist K9 units.

"Disaster victim identification (DVI) strategies are in place and specialist officers are surveying the scene with fire and ambulance services and tactical advisers from urban search and rescue (USAR)."

At least three people were confirmed to have died in the blast in St Helier, which happened at about 4am on Saturday.

About a dozen other people were yet to be found.

Progress in the rescue operation was hampered as emergency workers kept finding "pockets of fire".

Up to 30 people were being cared for at St Helier town hall with Jersey's government asking people to avoid going to A&E unless it is "absolutely necessary".

The island's chief minister Kristina Moore said on Saturday: "It's a huge shock to everyone this morning, but in the first instance our condolences go to the families who are affected and we're all thinking and praying for those who are worried about their loved ones.

"We all share in their concern."