Breaking News

No more survivors expected in Jersey explosion after three die in blast

11 December 2022, 09:00 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 09:36

The blast happened in Pier Road
The blast happened in Pier Road. Picture: Google Maps/Twitter

By Will Taylor

The search and rescue effort at a block of flats that exploded in Jersey is now a "recovery operation".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services had been trying to find survivors after the blast as police believed about a dozen people were missing after the explosion on Saturday morning.

But Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith said: "It is with sadness that I am confirming that the search-and-rescue operation had been moved to a recovery operation.

"The decision was made after a detailed assessment and following the use of specialist K9 units.

"Disaster victim identification (DVI) strategies are in place and specialist officers are surveying the scene with fire and ambulance services and tactical advisers from urban search and rescue (USAR)."

At least three people were confirmed to have died in the blast in St Helier, which happened at about 4am on Saturday.

About a dozen other people were yet to be found.

Read more: Three dead after explosion at "highly unsafe" block of flats in Jersey

Progress in the rescue operation was hampered as emergency workers kept finding "pockets of fire".

Up to 30 people were being cared for at St Helier town hall with Jersey's government asking people to avoid going to A&E unless it is "absolutely necessary".

The island's chief minister Kristina Moore said on Saturday: "It's a huge shock to everyone this morning, but in the first instance our condolences go to the families who are affected and we're all thinking and praying for those who are worried about their loved ones.

"We all share in their concern."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trucks barricade a road in northern Kosovo

Violence reported in north Kosovo overnight as Serbs block roads

Martha Hancock has been urged to stand for his seat

Matt Hancock's wife urged to stand for his seat at next election

Japan Moon mission

Japanese company’s lander rockets towards Moon with UAE rover

Britain has been plunged into a cold snap

Britain battered by snow and ice as forecasters warn cold snap could last for days

Mauna Loa

Scientists lower alert over Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano

Dorothy Pitman Hughes

Pioneering black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

A man wearing a mask talks on his phone near a sign for a fever clinic in Beijing

China expands hospital facilities and ICUs amid Covid surge

Sunak and Macron meet at last month's COP27 meeting

Valentine's Day Brexit deal back on the table as Rishi Sunak seeks new opt-outs on Northern Ireland

Mum-of-two Jo-Anne is suffering from cancer

Tom Hardy grants hospice patient's dying wish with video-call

Dina Boluarte

Peru’s new president asks cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge

Soccer Obit Wahl

US football writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Norway Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Kane appeared dejected after missing the penalty

Heartbreak for England as France defeat Three Lions in dramatic quarter final after Kane misses late penalty

Ofgem said it is "extremely concerned" about the incident

Energy regulator Ofgem "extremely concerned" as almost 200 people left without gas for a week

A protest in Manila

Philippines protesters voice fury over alleged injustices under Marcos

Dresden hostage event

Suspect dead after killing mother and taking hostages in Germany

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Ngozi Fulani's abuse charity forced to stop work over safety concerns following Palace racism row
Police vehicles parked around a cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie after a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany ((Jorg Schurig/dpa via AP)

Suspect dead as hostage situation ends in German city of Dresden

England fans are set to down 100m pints this weekend

England vs France: Three Lions brace for World Cup crunch match as fans set to sink nearly 100m pints this weekend
Ruth Madoc has died aged 79

Hi-de-Hi! star Ruth Madoc dies aged 79 while recovering in hospital from a fall

Mr Wahl died during the Netherlands v Argentina game

Sports journalist kicked out of stadium over rainbow shirt who died covering World Cup 'was killed' claims brother
Bangladesh Opposition Rally

Tens of thousands in Bangladesh capital to demand departure of PM Hasina

Russia Ukraine War

City of Bakhmut ‘destroyed’ as Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine

The blast happened in Pier Road

Three dead after explosion at "highly unsafe" block of flats in Jersey

Britain has been battered by snow

Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year as 'Troll of Trondheim' rolls in

Michelle Mone is being investigated in the House of Lords over a potential breach of its code of conduct

Firm linked to Michelle Mone 'bought private jet after she lobbied for multi-million PPE deal'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit