Tenth person injured in Jersey flats explosion dies of her wounds

Kathleen McGinness became the tenth victim in the explosion. Picture: Police handout

By Adam Solomons

The tenth victim in the Jersey apartment explosion has been named as 73-year-old pensioner Kathleen McGinness.

Known to friends as Kathy, Ms McGinness lived in a building adjacent to the apartment block which exploded on Saturday December 10.

Chief of police Robin Smith said: "I am in the incredibly sad position of confirming another fatality linked to Haut du Mont.

"Kathleen (Kathy) McGinness, 73, who lived at Haut du Mont in an adjacent building to the one which collapsed, passed away in Jersey General Hospital on Christmas Day."

Nine more victims have so far been named.

Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden were also confirmed as the victims.

A gas leak was thought to have caused the explosion.

Mr Smith added: "This incident has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved and I would like to praise the families for their stoicism in the face of such tragic circumstances.

"The island is rightly behind them and on-hand to support, but first and foremost we are there together to give them their privacy and time to grieve."